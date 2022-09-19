ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Terrell Owens Trolls Brett Favre: NFL World Reacts

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre is currently involved in a Mississippi welfare scandal. A report surfaced this month that showed Favre having conversations with former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and several others. Per the lawsuit, they were trying to build a volleyball facility for Southern Mississippi. The money that Bryant...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News

There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Made Opinion On Situation Clear

Tom Brady's marriage is currently under the microscope, with reports of his relationship with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, being on the rocks. The legendary quarterback and the iconic supermodel have been married since 2009. They have two children together. Brady, 45, is continuing to play football, which appears to be frustrating for his wife, who understandably wants him at home more.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Skip Bayless
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Win

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started in place of an injured Dak Prescott on Sunday afternoon. Rush, who was making his first home Cowboys start, led the NFC East franchise to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the win, Rush's wife, Lauryn, took to social media to weigh in. "Daddy,"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision

That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Details Emerging From Erin Andrews' Terrifying News

News of Erin Andrews being in a car with a driver who fell asleep behind the wheel went viral on social media earlier this week. The veteran Fox Sports reporter has provided some details on the terrifying event. Andrews explained what happened on her podcast with Charissa Thompson. “I’m typing,...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio On#Siriusxm#American Football#Nfl Radio
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Another week, another Cris Collinsworth slide-less broadcast on Sunday evening. Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" game is featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Collinsworth didn't do his beloved "slide in" prior to kickoff on Sunday night. What's up with that, Chris?. Hopefully he'll do it next week.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Controversial NFL Legend Brett Favre

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is under fire for a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has been getting crushed for the alleged welfare scheme that moved money away from people who need it the most.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Afternoon

The Dallas Cowboys made a change at wide receiver earlier this week. The team announced on Tuesday that they had cut Dennis Houston on Monday. Houston appeared in both games for the Cowboys this season, totaling two receptions for 16 yards. He was a training camp hero for the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

561K+
Followers
61K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy