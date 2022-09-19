Read full article on original website
Terrell Owens Trolls Brett Favre: NFL World Reacts
Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre is currently involved in a Mississippi welfare scandal. A report surfaced this month that showed Favre having conversations with former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and several others. Per the lawsuit, they were trying to build a volleyball facility for Southern Mississippi. The money that Bryant...
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Tom Brady Addresses Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘That Motherf-----’ Rumor
The Buccaneers quarterback commented on the popular theory.
Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News
There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Made Opinion On Situation Clear
Tom Brady's marriage is currently under the microscope, with reports of his relationship with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, being on the rocks. The legendary quarterback and the iconic supermodel have been married since 2009. They have two children together. Brady, 45, is continuing to play football, which appears to be frustrating for his wife, who understandably wants him at home more.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Win
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started in place of an injured Dak Prescott on Sunday afternoon. Rush, who was making his first home Cowboys start, led the NFC East franchise to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the win, Rush's wife, Lauryn, took to social media to weigh in. "Daddy,"...
NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision
That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
Details Emerging From Erin Andrews' Terrifying News
News of Erin Andrews being in a car with a driver who fell asleep behind the wheel went viral on social media earlier this week. The veteran Fox Sports reporter has provided some details on the terrifying event. Andrews explained what happened on her podcast with Charissa Thompson. “I’m typing,...
NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Another week, another Cris Collinsworth slide-less broadcast on Sunday evening. Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" game is featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Collinsworth didn't do his beloved "slide in" prior to kickoff on Sunday night. What's up with that, Chris?. Hopefully he'll do it next week.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Controversial NFL Legend Brett Favre
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is under fire for a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has been getting crushed for the alleged welfare scheme that moved money away from people who need it the most.
Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts
Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
Cowboys Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Afternoon
The Dallas Cowboys made a change at wide receiver earlier this week. The team announced on Tuesday that they had cut Dennis Houston on Monday. Houston appeared in both games for the Cowboys this season, totaling two receptions for 16 yards. He was a training camp hero for the Cowboys...
Outsider.com
