Las Vegas, NV

Outsider.com

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Trolls the Bears (Again) in Viral Post-Game Interview

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers earned their first victory of the 2022 season after defeating the Chicago Bears 27-10. Of course, MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers made sure to rub it in when talking about the big win against Green Bay’s NFC North rivals. Trolling the Bears and their fans seems to be a favorite pastime of the Super Bowl-winning QB. And his most recent amusing post-game comments didn’t disappoint.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
thecomeback.com

NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen

While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
Yardbarker

Raiders’ Failure To Feed Josh Jacobs Exposes Faulty Ideology

The Las Vegas Raiders had a 20-0 lead at halftime of their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. However, they blew it in the second half and ended up losing to a Kyler-Murray-led offense in overtime. There are numerous things to nitpick and examine, but this post will focus...
Outsider.com

Cris Collinsworth Reveals Why His Iconic Slide Disappeared

This year, the NFL‘s Sunday Night Football switched things up, as Al Michaels took over the Thursday Night Slot with Amazon Prime Video, and Mike Tirico filled Michaels’ vacated spot. Tirico and color commentator Cris Collinsworth have had tremendous chemistry so far, but there’s one noticeable thing missing from SNF now that Michaels is gone: Collinsworth’s iconic slide-in intro.
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3

It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
thecomeback.com

NFL world rips Bears for shotgun at goal line

Trailing by two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears faced a fourth-and-goal from inside of the Green Bay one-yard line. With just over eight minutes remaining, the decision to go for it was obvious. The play Chicago dialed up, though, was much more disputed. The Bears lined...
Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

