WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Trolls the Bears (Again) in Viral Post-Game Interview
On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers earned their first victory of the 2022 season after defeating the Chicago Bears 27-10. Of course, MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers made sure to rub it in when talking about the big win against Green Bay’s NFC North rivals. Trolling the Bears and their fans seems to be a favorite pastime of the Super Bowl-winning QB. And his most recent amusing post-game comments didn’t disappoint.
NFL Fans Blast the Tennessee Titans After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss to Buffalo Bills
Tonight was not a great night to be a Tennessee Titans fan. A 41-7 loss left the Titan fanbase reeling, calling the loss “embarrassing.” Just last season, the team looked like they were building up an NFL offense to compliment superstar Derrick Henry. Tonight, a whole stable of Henry’s couldn’t have helped that offense.
First look: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines
The Detroit Lions (1-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Lions vs. Vikings odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
‘Sunday Night Football’ Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Wild Aaron Rodgers Graphic
At this point, it’s undeniable that Aaron Rodgers, does in fact, own the Chicago Bears. With the Green Bay Packers defeating their division rivals 27-10 on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, the quarterback improved to 24-5 all-time against the Monsters of the Midway. Green Bay’s 17-point win over...
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
NFL Investigating Bruce Arians Over Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore Brawl: Report
The NFL is currently investigating the fight that broke out during the Buccaneers-Saints game on Sunday between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. There’s no love lost between the two rival players, but the league is also looking into retired Bucs head coach Bruce Arians who may have instigated the on-field altercation.
Rams Reportedly Make Their Opinion On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear
The idea behind drafting Trey Lance is that he has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo. That may prove true. But right now, Garoppolo is clearly the better quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams know it. Lance was going to be the team's starting quarterback this season until he suffered...
NFL Fans Brutally Roast Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins Over Subpar Monday Night Football Performances
If you didn’t watch NFL Monday Night Football last night – good. There were two… The post NFL Fans Brutally Roast Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins Over Subpar Monday Night Football Performances appeared first on Outsider.
Las Vegas Police Investigating Allegation That Fan Slapped Kyler Murray in the Face: VIDEO
One of the best games from the second week of the NFL season has been… The post Las Vegas Police Investigating Allegation That Fan Slapped Kyler Murray in the Face: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10
Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen
While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
Mics Capture Bizarre Audio Mishap During ESPN’s Monday Night Football Broadcast: WATCH
Technology is great. It gives us high-definition NFL Monday Night football and analysis every week – it also picks up every little noise in the broadcast booth. When you see the folks in the booth giving their pregame or in-game reactions and opinions they each have a mic in hand. But those rooms are filled with microphones, everything is recorded.
Raiders’ Failure To Feed Josh Jacobs Exposes Faulty Ideology
The Las Vegas Raiders had a 20-0 lead at halftime of their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. However, they blew it in the second half and ended up losing to a Kyler-Murray-led offense in overtime. There are numerous things to nitpick and examine, but this post will focus...
Cris Collinsworth Reveals Why His Iconic Slide Disappeared
This year, the NFL‘s Sunday Night Football switched things up, as Al Michaels took over the Thursday Night Slot with Amazon Prime Video, and Mike Tirico filled Michaels’ vacated spot. Tirico and color commentator Cris Collinsworth have had tremendous chemistry so far, but there’s one noticeable thing missing from SNF now that Michaels is gone: Collinsworth’s iconic slide-in intro.
2-Time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning Goes Hilariously Undercover For College Tryout
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Disney’s Plan Behind Overlapping ‘Monday Night Football’ Games
The NFL likes to experiment with TV windows, airing games in early and late afternoon, primetime, and even early morning from London. The Walt Disney Co. and the NFL will take another step tonight when they telecast two “Monday Night Football” games with “overlapping action” and “staggered” kickoff times.
Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3
It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
Buffalo Bills Player Suspended for Accidentally Punching Titans Coach After Monday Night Football
NFL Monday Night Football was as good as it gets for the Buffalo Bills. However, there were some extra-curricular activities going on. For offensive lineman Bobby Hart, he let his emotions get the best of him. Hart had an incident where he threw a punch at a Titans player and ended up hitting a coach for the Tennessee team.
NFL world rips Bears for shotgun at goal line
Trailing by two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears faced a fourth-and-goal from inside of the Green Bay one-yard line. With just over eight minutes remaining, the decision to go for it was obvious. The play Chicago dialed up, though, was much more disputed. The Bears lined...
