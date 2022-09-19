ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
ENVIRONMENT
Anita Durairaj

The widest tree in the world has a trunk with a diameter of 37.5 feet

The stoutest tree in the world is the Tule Tree (or The Tree of Tule). The tree is located in the town of Santa Maria del Tule in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. The Tule Tree is a Montezuma cypress tree (Taxodium mucronatum). The Montezuma cypress is an evergreen or semi-evergreen tree that is native to Mexico and Guatemala. The cypress is also Mexico's national tree.

