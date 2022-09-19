Read full article on original website
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
The widest tree in the world has a trunk with a diameter of 37.5 feet
The stoutest tree in the world is the Tule Tree (or The Tree of Tule). The tree is located in the town of Santa Maria del Tule in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. The Tule Tree is a Montezuma cypress tree (Taxodium mucronatum). The Montezuma cypress is an evergreen or semi-evergreen tree that is native to Mexico and Guatemala. The cypress is also Mexico's national tree.
4 Natural Ways To Keep Your Lawn Green
Lawn care is big business, but spending extra money or time on your lawn doesn't guarantee green grass. Here are some natural ways to keep your lawn green.
Disperseed is a 3D-printed seed ball that helps forests repopulate after a forest fire
A national runner-up at this year’s James Dyson Award, DISPERSEED hopes to bring floral diversity and a thriving ecosystem back to forests that have been devastated by fires. The 3D-printed seed ball invites animals and birds to come and feed on it, allowing the seeds to fall out onto the forest floor.
