ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs' Devin White fires shot at former teammate Jameis Winston: 'We just knew he was going to give us the ball'

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgEvq_0i0pjLZf00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are quite familiar with Jameis Winston's work. Though he's no longer on the team, Winston turned in a vintage performance against the Bucs, throwing 3 interceptions against the team that drafted him.

That's exactly what Buccaneers defenders expected to happen. Following the contest, which the Bucs won 20-10, Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White fired shots at Winston, saying the Bucs knew he would turn the ball over.

White's comments read:

"I mean, when Jameis left our team, everybody knew what he did that last year ... He threw 30 picks. We just knew he would give us the ball."

White is not exaggerating. Winston threw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in his final year with the Buccaneers. His tenure with the team was defined by turnovers. Winston tossed 88 interceptions in his five seasons with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers allowed Winston to leave as a free-agent following the 2019 season. He signed with the Saints and mostly sat on the bench his first season. Winston played in seven games in 2021 when Drew Brees was sidelined by injury. Winston entered 2022 as the team's starter.

Winston didn't turn the ball over in Week 1, but that wasn't the case in Week 2. Winston threw three interceptions against the Bucs, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Winston wasn't the only player to turn in an ugly performance. Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were ejected after brawling during the contest.

The loss dropped the Saints to 1-1. Winston will look to rebound against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
110K+
Followers
126K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy