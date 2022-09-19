Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Popular Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Depth and maturity key to Arizona volleyball’s success in the Pac-12
In past years Arizona volleyball has routinely lacked either age or depth. More than once, the Wildcats have lacked both. That’s not true this season, as head coach Dave Rubio has both talented starters and reserves at every position as his team heads into Pac-12 play. After struggling with youth and the challenges of the pandemic the last few years, he finally feels like his team has some advantages.
azdesertswarm.com
Cal expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
The Arizona Wildcats have made it out of nonconference play with a 2-1 record, but now the real work begins. The Pac-12 Conference schedule begins Saturday with a trip to Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears, the only team they beat last season. To better understand this Cal...
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to start Cal game week
Arizona has navigated its tough nonconference schedule, winning two out of three, and now has its sights set on Pac-12 play. The 9-game conference slate begins Saturday at Cal, a team the Wildcats have won six in a row against including last season’s lone victory. UA coach Jedd Fisch...
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona’s Pac-12 home opener vs. Colorado
The temperature starts to cool off in Tucson once the calendar turns to October, making it more possible to play college football games during the day. The next game at Arizona Stadium will still be at night, but not nearly as late. Arizona’s Pac-12 home opener against the Colorado Buffaloes...
Amador High School parents, students speak out after varsity football team suspended indefinitely
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — The Amador High School varsity football team remains off the field indefinitely following word that the school district is investigating a "chat thread." "It's concerning. That's a huge step for a supervisor or superintendent to take," said Sutter Creek resident Dennis Daniels. In an email...
Professional stunt rider from Sacramento in Tijuana prison
ROSARITO BEACH, Baja California — A professional, motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento is behind bars in Tijuana, charged with evading arrest and possession of a handgun. CJ Barham, 29, has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts videos of the stunts he performs on his custom Harley Davidson.
From Tupac to Mariah Carey, here are songs that reference Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are many songs that mention California, especially some of the state’s bigger cities such as Los Angeles or San Francisco. But there’s no shortage of Sacramento being mentioned in songs. If you want to add some songs to your playlist, here are songs that reference Sacramento. Note: Some of these […]
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger
Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman leads Arizona deputies on high speed I-10 chase with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to...
azdem.org
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members “Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”
TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
clayconews.com
AZDPS TROOPERS SEIZE NEARLY THREE HUNDRED (300) POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN TWO TRAFFIC STOPS ON I-10 NORTH OF TUCSON, ARIZONA
Tucson, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on the evening of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an AZDPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a maroon Chrysler sedan on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock, Arizona. During the traffic...
PCSO: Spike strips stop woman trying to transport migrants through Arizona
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A driver was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after they allegedly attempted transport a group of non-citizens along Interstate 10. Kierra Jones, 35, of Los Angeles was booked into the Pinal County jail for allegedly trying to evade authorities...
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road. Baker...
KOLD-TV
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sacramento man sentenced to 25 years to life for third strike following Auburn burglaries
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a third-strike, first-degree residential burglary. Roy Lee Foster, 57, was involved in a March 3 burglary at 5 a.m. on Silverhawk Way in Auburn. According to the District...
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
Unidentified ‘Karen’ seen taking down flags of Latin American countries in viral video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District is looking into a viral video that appears to show a woman taking down the flags of several Latin American countries at an elementary school. The video, first posted to Instagram account The Black Bay Area, appears to show that the incident occurred at Havenscourt Middle […]
Man armed, approaching with knife shot by CHP in Auburn
AUBURN — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a suspect in Auburn after approaching them with a knife.On Saturday afternoon, a white Jeep was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80. Witnesses explained that the driver took off shortly after taking the Bell Road exit. They [witnesses] followed him to the parking lot of a shopping complex and called the police.When CHP arrived, officers spotted the vehicle and began to approach.As they approached the man, he had a knife in his hand while moving "in an aggressive manner" toward the officers, according to CHP. He was shot by CHP shortly after and died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.The owner of a Mountain Mike's Pizza in the shopping complex said, "I felt kind of upset and kind of nervous. Even all my employees they were kind of shook up after seeing all that stuff."The driver of the car hit in the crash was not injured.
UA police investigating shooting at Yugo Apartments
The University of Arizona Police is investigating a shooting at Yugo Apartments' Tucson campus. Officers say the shooting happened around 3 a.m.
