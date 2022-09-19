ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Cherev Kodesh
2d ago

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429.what's weird is that when Trump was President gas was less that half what the price is today, wierd. Then the devilcrats act as if they're the heros just to give us back our own money.

Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; 'Little

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
Activist wants to protect LA street vendors from rising crime

LA County, state easing mask-wearing rules as COVID-19 spread slows

Port of Los Angeles records biggest decline of the year

San Pedro, Calif. – Cargo volume at the Port of Los Angeles saw the biggest decline of the year in August. After record-breaking cargo volume in 2021 and the first half of 2022, the Port handled an estimated 806,000 twenty-foot containers (TEUs) over the month August, approximately 15% less than the same period a year ago.
Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents

TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
City Council Approves 19 Proposed Projects To Replace $230.5 Million Gold Line Grade Separation Project at California Boulevard

The City Council Monday unanimously approved a wishlist of transportation projects to replace construction of an overpass to ease east-west traffic congestion caused by the trains crossing California Boulevard, after that project was deemed impractical and nixed. Canceling the Metro L (Gold) Line Grade Separation, funded by Los Angeles County...
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
ANAHEIM, CA

