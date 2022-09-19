Read full article on original website
Cherev Kodesh
2d ago
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429.what's weird is that when Trump was President gas was less that half what the price is today, wierd. Then the devilcrats act as if they're the heros just to give us back our own money.
4
Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
NBC Los Angeles
Millions in LA County Can Resume Outdoor Watering With Pipeline Repairs Complete
Millions in Southern California can resume outdoor watering Monday after repairs on a pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County were completed ahead of schedule. The completion of repairs on a leaking portion of the 36-mile pipeline means 4 million people who were asked to avoid...
foxla.com
Activist wants to protect LA street vendors from rising crime
LOS ANGELES - There are about 75 street vendors along Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard. As activist Edin Enamorado goes from vendor to vendor along Alvarado by MacArthur Park he says that here, like in many parts of Southern California crimes against street vendors have seemingly gone up community-wide over the summer. Some street vendors have been robbed, hurt and even killed.
Santa Ana rent soars to $2,770 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 20 percent in one year
Real estate in Santa Ana is among the highest in the nation, with the typical home price coming in at over $788,000, according to real estate platform Zillow. That represents an increase of 12.3 percent in the last year.
foxla.com
LA County, state easing mask-wearing rules as COVID-19 spread slows
LOS ANGELES - COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing Wednesday they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of...
Cool temperatures sunshine expected Wednesday in SoCal
Southern California will see some mild temperatures on Wednesday, just slightly below normal for this time of year, but the heat is returning soon.
hometextilestoday.com
Port of Los Angeles records biggest decline of the year
San Pedro, Calif. – Cargo volume at the Port of Los Angeles saw the biggest decline of the year in August. After record-breaking cargo volume in 2021 and the first half of 2022, the Port handled an estimated 806,000 twenty-foot containers (TEUs) over the month August, approximately 15% less than the same period a year ago.
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents
TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
How California Is Seriously Cracking Down on Big Truck Emissions
via Getty ImagesHeavy-duty trucks traveling through California are about to face a lot more inspections, even if they aren't registered in the state.
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna prepare for debate
LOS ANGELES - The November runoff election is less than two months away and on Wednesday, the two top candidates for Los Angeles County Sheriff and the next mayor of Los Angeles are getting ready to meet onstage at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood for the latest debate. Incumbent...
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
foxla.com
State takes over sheriff's probe of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Metro
LOS ANGELES - The state Attorney General's Office Tuesday seized control of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation into allegations of political corruption against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl over contracts awarded to a nonprofit organization run by one of Kuehl's closest friends. The move...
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves 19 Proposed Projects To Replace $230.5 Million Gold Line Grade Separation Project at California Boulevard
The City Council Monday unanimously approved a wishlist of transportation projects to replace construction of an overpass to ease east-west traffic congestion caused by the trains crossing California Boulevard, after that project was deemed impractical and nixed. Canceling the Metro L (Gold) Line Grade Separation, funded by Los Angeles County...
foxla.com
Worker stabbed at LA County hospital
A hospital staff has been rushed to a different hospital after being stabbed during work. The attacker is still on the run.
foxla.com
Helicopter tragedy: LA County agrees to pay Chester family additional $5M
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously Tuesday to pay an additional $4.95 million to the family of Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who died in the helicopter crash that also killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, over gruesome crash scene cell phone photos snapped by first responders.
2urbangirls.com
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
