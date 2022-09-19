ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys' Shocking Win Sunday

Jerry Jones was impressed by his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys shocked the Bengals, 20-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas is now 1-1 on the season, following a season opening loss to the Buccaneers, during which Dak Prescott suffered a serious hand injury. Jones was impressed...
Outsider.com

Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Cooper Rush’s Performance After Cowboys’ Big Win Over Bengals

Dallas Cowboys fans and team owner Jerry Jones can breathe after their 20-17 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 on Sunday. When it looked as if the sky was falling after Dak Prescott’s injury the week prior, Cooper Rush came in and provided some hope for the 2022 season. As Jones said, some of the angst around the franchise has been relieved — for this week at least.
