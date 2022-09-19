Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Jim Leonhard an under the radar option for head coach
In Nebraska football’s hunt for Scott Frost’s replacement, there have been wild turns and coaches appearing out of nowhere. Many thought Urban Meyer was done after his shameful Jacksonville tenure. Ed Orgeron seemed to back away from coaching. However, the Huskers’ head coaching position is more coveted than originally perceived, and Wisconsin Badgers’ coordinator Jim Leonhard stands in the middle of it.
Coach Named As Possible Scott Frost Replacement Addresses Nebraska Rumors
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next full-time leader following the departure of head coach Scott Frost last week. Frost was fired after capping off an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln with an upset loss to Georgia Southern. Assistant Mickey Joseph stepped up as interim head coach.
Nebraska basketball recruiting target sets commit date after canceling visit
While the focus this fall has been on the Nebraska football team, the Nebraska basketball team is facing a “make it or break it” season as well. While there’s still some time before Huskers fans will get to see whether this version of Fred Hoiberg’s boys will actually be improved, there’s some recruiting news to look after.
3 News Now
WATCH: Husker Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph says offensive tempo will slow down to help the defense
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After the firing of Erik Chinander as the defensive coordinator for the Huskers, Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph is addressing the press in Lincoln on Tuesday. Joseph said on Sunday: “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program...
Corn Nation
The 24 HOUR RULE: Nebraska Football - Thoughts From the Most Needed Bye Week Ever
So I leave the state for ten days and the whole place turns into an Elmo Fire GIF? Nebraska Cornhuskers, it’s not just a job, it’s an adventure. I took off for Colorado to do some hiking and naturally it turned into several days of day hikes while dodging high country severe storms. After a Saturday morning hike, I toddled over to a Durango sports bar called Steamworks , befriended an aTm fan and his wife and we got to know each other in grief while both losing to Sun Belt teams on the same day.
Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln
While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday
Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday. The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the...
WOWT
Mickey Joseph discusses Huskers defensive coordinator move, also the end of Ajay Allen’s season
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph on Tuesday explained why he made a change at defensive coordinator, moving Bill Busch into the job Erik Chinander had for more than four years. “Chinander is a good man and a good coach, but the numbers did not add up....
Urban Meyer, Nebraska coaching search reports spark media discussion about Huskers' candidates
Meyer spoke highly of the program during Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, before the Huskers' 49-14 loss to Oklahoma. "I've been telling you guys all week, this is the most unique place in college football," Meyer said, as Nebraska fans chanted in unison for Meyer to get the job. "The fanbase is unbelievable. Regardless of the score, regardless of their record, they’re here. One time I came and got in a golf cart and drove around just to see the fanbase."
North Platte Telegraph
Husker legend Jordan Larson to join in-state NAIA program's coaching staff
Former Nebraska volleyball star Jordan Larson will be working with the Midland volleyball program on a part-time basis as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Tuesday. Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball’s Setting Dilemma
Who will set for Nebraska this season? At the moment there is no dilemma because of the Nicklin Hames injury, but the decision point for establishing the permanent starting setter (or setters) for a championship run is coming, and coming fast (whenever Hames is healthy), and I find myself holding my breath each time the starting line up is announced.
Loss to Oklahoma proved that Scott Frost was least of Cornhuskers problems
Oklahoma’s victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers demonstrated to everyone that Nebraska football’s troubles extend well beyond Scott Frost. One week after sacking Frost as head coach, the Nebraska football team appeared to be in shambles against longtime Big Eight opponent Oklahoma. It was the culmination of a tumultuous...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
Corn Nation
Corn Flakes: Bad Architecture, Wolf Poop and Jordan Burroughs
I’m reporting from behind enemy lines today, near Columbus, OH and attending a conference for my job. In the past I might have worn a Husker shirt while walking around downtown just to see who noticed. Now, I didn’t even think to bring one along. And I’m pretty sure...
kmaland.com
Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
WECT
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A school district in Nebraska made the decision to cancel the remaining varsity football games at one high school scheduled for the 2022 season. The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football...
3 Nebraska commits Texas football should try to flip post-Scott Frost
The picture of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is coming back into focus this fall. Texas has hosted some notable visitors among targets of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes the last few weekends, and there are a couple of notable decisions bound to come soon. That includes a commitment date from the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale, who announced on Sep. 21.
ricethresher.org
Volleyball upsets No. 17 Creighton, jumps into top-25
On Sunday, a flock of birds rose victorious above Tudor fieldhouse and it wasn’t a band of blue jays. After five intense sets, the Owls team took down No. 17 Creighton University on a second match point, capping off a tournament which started off with a reverse sweep of Big 12 opponent Kansas State University. After missing out on the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Top 25 last week by one spot, the defining weekend was enough to jump the Rice volleyball team to No. 23 on the rankings.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska
'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
