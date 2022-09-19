Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-74 in Tazewell County. It happened at mile marker 107 between Morton and Goodfield at just before 4 o’clock. Three individuals were transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No lanes were blocked,...
Central Illinois Proud
Man identified in deadly Tuesday night shooting
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.) — The victim of Tuesday night’s shooting in Peoria has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher Tillman of Mableton, Georgia. A press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood states that Tillman was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds that likely caused him to die instantly.
walls102.com
Henry man killed in Sunday motorcycle crash
TISKILWA – A man from Henry is dead after a Sunday motorcycle crash in Bureau County. Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said that around 2:25 PM they were called to the 1900 E. St. two miles south of Tiskilwa. A black and white 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle reportedly lost control for unknown reasons while traveling south on 1900 E St. The driver, and single occupant, a 65 year old male was later pronounced deceased at OSF Saint Clare Medical Center. The name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The accident remains under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau County Coroner’s Office.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for shooting, aggravated battery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for several charges related to a shooting that happened on Trewyn Avenue in Peoria on Aug. 17. According to Peoria County court records, 29-year-old Jerrell L. Hardges was indicted for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.
wcbu.org
Man killed in Tuesday shooting in North Valley
Peoria police are investigating a homicide in the North Valley. Police responded Tuesday just before 9 p.m. on a ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired. Officers on scene found a man in the 600 block of NE Adams with a gunshot wound. That's near the Taft Homes. The man, 46-year-old...
Central Illinois Proud
No suspects located in Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects. Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Homicide victim identified as Georgia man formerly of Peoria
UPDATE 3:23 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man shot Tuesday night. Christopher Tilman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia and formerly of Peoria, was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. after being transported to OSF unresponsive, not breathing and having no pulse. Autopsy on Tillman shows that he...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
Central Illinois Proud
Victim identified in Sunday morning crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash Monday. According to a press release, 20-year-old Randy G. Rhodes, Jr, of Chillicothe, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Rhode’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled over multiple times near Krause...
25newsnow.com
Man identified after fatal crash in Chillicothe Sunday
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a man after an early Sunday morning crash. Randy G. Rhodes, Jr., 20, of North Azbell Street, was pronounced dead on scene at 2:25 a.m. Sunday. Harwood says Rhodes’ vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police confirm man critically wounded in shooting at Taft Homes
UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) - The man shot Tuesday night at Taft Homes public housing in Peoria suffered life threatening injuries. In a news release, Peoria Police said officers immediately started performing life-saving measures on the victim until medical personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital. Police said in...
Central Illinois Proud
13 arrested during directed patrol in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reporting 13 arrests during directed patrol Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, during the directed patrol officers made 13 arrests, conducted 18 vehicle stops, issued five tickets and impounded two vehicles. Two major incidents were reported during the...
wcsjnews.com
Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
wjbc.com
UPDATE: Normal Police release more details on weekend shooting
NORMAL – Normal Police are releasing more details regarding a man who died from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. After a preliminary autopsy report from the McLean County Coroner’s Office, it was determined the 29-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m....
1470 WMBD
13 more arrests made in Peoria Police Anti-Violence Initiative
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says thirteen people were arrested and five traffic tickets were issued in a several hour period Monday. The chief and police say another special enforcement detail was conducted under Echevarria’s Anti-Violence Initiative. In one of the more notable arrests, police...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary report: Cash, credit cards, meds stolen from several vehicles in Galesburg
Cash and cards were reported stolen from a wallet at 6:54 p.m. Sunday. The victim explained that he believed the theft occurred while he was inside HyVee Gas, 1925 N. Henderson St., between 3:50 and 4:05 p.m. He later discovered that his wife’s wallet, which was in a diaper bag in his vehicle, had been emptied of its content, including $160, and bank and credit cards.
25newsnow.com
Currently paralyzed shooting victim celebrates life of baby she lost
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s been one year since a pregnant Peoria woman was shot, later losing her baby. The mother is currently paralyzed, but relatives hope for a recovery. Meantime, the family wants justice as no arrests have been made. Dozens of loved ones gathered Tuesday night...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg woman accused of punching officer in face when being arrested for shoplifting
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer in the face while being arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, at 3:58 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police that the suspect, a 55-year-old Galesburg woman, had filled her cart with a total of $889.22 in items and simply tried to leave the store without stopping to pay for anything.
