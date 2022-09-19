TISKILWA – A man from Henry is dead after a Sunday motorcycle crash in Bureau County. Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said that around 2:25 PM they were called to the 1900 E. St. two miles south of Tiskilwa. A black and white 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle reportedly lost control for unknown reasons while traveling south on 1900 E St. The driver, and single occupant, a 65 year old male was later pronounced deceased at OSF Saint Clare Medical Center. The name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The accident remains under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau County Coroner’s Office.

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO