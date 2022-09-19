ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Embarrassing Russell Wilson Photo Is Going Viral

Russell Wilson has not played up to his standards through his first two games as a Denver Bronco. Even in yesterday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, Wilson was shaky, completing only 14-of-31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson even had a still frame shot of...
Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos

Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
Texans Worked Out Three Players

Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
Texans C Justin Britt moved to non-football illness list

The Houston Texans placed starting center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Britt missed Houston's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Coach Lovie Smith had told reporters Britt was away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 31-year-old is in his eighth season and his second...
LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniform combination for road game vs. Washington State

In a big-time matchup against the then-No. 14 BYU Cougars, the Oregon Ducks played it relatively safe with the uniform combination. As I remarked on The Flock Pod, it appeared as if Dan Lanning and his squad wanted to wear jerseys that wouldn’t show blood, knowing that it was going to be a physical matchup where the first team to blink loses. Mission accomplished. Now, with another big test this coming weekend in Pullman against the Washington State Cougars, the Ducks are going with a different theory. They’re bringing the flash to the field, showing that they are back to the old ways of Oregon football, displaying speed and versatility on the gridiron. Take a look at what the Ducks will be wearing on Saturday in this conference-opener against the Cougars: Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State Cougars11
