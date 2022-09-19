In a big-time matchup against the then-No. 14 BYU Cougars, the Oregon Ducks played it relatively safe with the uniform combination. As I remarked on The Flock Pod, it appeared as if Dan Lanning and his squad wanted to wear jerseys that wouldn’t show blood, knowing that it was going to be a physical matchup where the first team to blink loses. Mission accomplished. Now, with another big test this coming weekend in Pullman against the Washington State Cougars, the Ducks are going with a different theory. They’re bringing the flash to the field, showing that they are back to the old ways of Oregon football, displaying speed and versatility on the gridiron. Take a look at what the Ducks will be wearing on Saturday in this conference-opener against the Cougars: Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State Cougars11

EUGENE, OR ・ 32 MINUTES AGO