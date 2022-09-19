Read full article on original website
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_com
Look: Embarrassing Russell Wilson Photo Is Going Viral
Russell Wilson has not played up to his standards through his first two games as a Denver Bronco. Even in yesterday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, Wilson was shaky, completing only 14-of-31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson even had a still frame shot of...
Richard Sherman takes a jab at former teammate Russell Wilson during Broncos offensive horror show
RICHARD SHERMAN loves throwing shade at Russell Wilson. The two may have once been Super Bowl winning teammates at the Seattle Seahawks, but they're evidently not the best of friends. Last week Sherman took to Twitter to have a laugh at Wilson's expense as the latter's Denver Broncos struggled in...
Yardbarker
Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos
Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
Yardbarker
Texans Worked Out Three Players
Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
Yardbarker
Texans C Justin Britt moved to non-football illness list
The Houston Texans placed starting center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Britt missed Houston's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Coach Lovie Smith had told reporters Britt was away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 31-year-old is in his eighth season and his second...
LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniform combination for road game vs. Washington State
In a big-time matchup against the then-No. 14 BYU Cougars, the Oregon Ducks played it relatively safe with the uniform combination. As I remarked on The Flock Pod, it appeared as if Dan Lanning and his squad wanted to wear jerseys that wouldn’t show blood, knowing that it was going to be a physical matchup where the first team to blink loses. Mission accomplished. Now, with another big test this coming weekend in Pullman against the Washington State Cougars, the Ducks are going with a different theory. They’re bringing the flash to the field, showing that they are back to the old ways of Oregon football, displaying speed and versatility on the gridiron. Take a look at what the Ducks will be wearing on Saturday in this conference-opener against the Cougars: Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State CougarsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington State Cougars11
