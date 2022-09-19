ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Record-Courier

Genoa courses on market for $14 million

The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
GENOA, NV
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
sparkstrib.com

Locals win rib title

Sparks’ own BJ’s BBQ took home first-place honors at the 2022 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off on Monday. First prize included a trophy and a $10,000 winners check.“I’m ecstatic,” said BJ’s owner Jay Rathmann. “It’s been a little bit since we took first, and now we have bookends!” BJ’s BBQ has competed in more than 30 Best In The West Nugget Rib Cook-Offs.
SPARKS, NV
calcoasttimes.com

Paso Robles man killed while racing jet in Reno

A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
PASO ROBLES, CA
mcindependentnews.com

New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Naomi Duerr

DAY JOB: Business owner for 28 years. Mineral exploration and development; geologic & water resource consulting. Masters in Public Administration & Policy (MPA) – Specialty in Water & Energy Policy, UNR. HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA:. I moved to Nevada in 1976. I have lived in Reno...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified

Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Chilly last day of summer in forecast

In the last two weeks, Carson Valley went from record high temperatures around 100 to 10-20 degrees below average. Wednesday’s low temperature is forecast to be 35 degrees in Minden and may be colder in parts of Carson Valley as residents scramble to protect sensitive plants on the last night of summer.
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

Blue Angels cap off Navy Week in Western Nevada

Navy Week returns to Western Nevada Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, culminating in a performance by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels at the Minden-Tahoe Aviation Roundup Oct. 1-2. Navy Week will give the community an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its sailors and its importance to national security and prosperity.
MINDEN, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson High School crowns Homecoming King & Queen

Carson High School (CHS) crowned Sydney King and Kaden Brown as the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King. A short coronation ceremony was held during the Homecoming Dance Saturday evening due to the poor air quality and cancelation of Friday’s football matchup against the Reed High School Raiders. Candidates making...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Hunger Action Day Competition Drive Friday in Reno, Sparks

National Hunger Action day is this Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is getting ready for a friendly food drive competition where everyone wins. The drive-thru food drive will take place in two locations and will be a competition between Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Community...
SPARKS, NV

