Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Record-Courier
Genoa courses on market for $14 million
The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
SFGate
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
sparkstrib.com
Locals win rib title
Sparks’ own BJ’s BBQ took home first-place honors at the 2022 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off on Monday. First prize included a trophy and a $10,000 winners check.“I’m ecstatic,” said BJ’s owner Jay Rathmann. “It’s been a little bit since we took first, and now we have bookends!” BJ’s BBQ has competed in more than 30 Best In The West Nugget Rib Cook-Offs.
calcoasttimes.com
Paso Robles man killed while racing jet in Reno
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Champion Monster Jam Drivers host meet & greet at National Automobile Museum this Thursday
With Monster Jam roaring back into Reno this week, world-class athletes and Monster Jam drivers Kayla Blood (Soldier Fortune) and Bernard Lyght (Megalodon) are making a special meet & greet appearance with local Reno car enthusiasts at the National Automobile Museum. Kayla Blood and Bernard Lyght will be in town...
Toss those Claim Jumper gift cards, the restaurant has bounced out of Reno
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Claim Jumper pulls out of Reno, no explanation given Elixir Superfood & Juice comes to Midtown Best brunch in Reno? Tell us your fave Two free and relatively cheap things to do Claim Jumper bounces out...
mcindependentnews.com
New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno
In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
2news.com
Naomi Duerr
DAY JOB: Business owner for 28 years. Mineral exploration and development; geologic & water resource consulting. Masters in Public Administration & Policy (MPA) – Specialty in Water & Energy Policy, UNR. HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA:. I moved to Nevada in 1976. I have lived in Reno...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOLO TV Reno
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
Record-Courier
Chilly last day of summer in forecast
In the last two weeks, Carson Valley went from record high temperatures around 100 to 10-20 degrees below average. Wednesday’s low temperature is forecast to be 35 degrees in Minden and may be colder in parts of Carson Valley as residents scramble to protect sensitive plants on the last night of summer.
Record-Courier
Blue Angels cap off Navy Week in Western Nevada
Navy Week returns to Western Nevada Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, culminating in a performance by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels at the Minden-Tahoe Aviation Roundup Oct. 1-2. Navy Week will give the community an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its sailors and its importance to national security and prosperity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CEO of Reno Air Racing Association provides statement after death of pilot
Following a fatal crash on Sunday in the Reno Air Races, the Chairman and CEO of Reno Air Racing Association provided a statment.
Nevada Appeal
Carson High School crowns Homecoming King & Queen
Carson High School (CHS) crowned Sydney King and Kaden Brown as the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King. A short coronation ceremony was held during the Homecoming Dance Saturday evening due to the poor air quality and cancelation of Friday’s football matchup against the Reed High School Raiders. Candidates making...
Claim Jumper unexpectedly closes its Reno restaurant: ‘No other option’
Claim Jumper, a California-based steakhouse with over two dozen locations, unexpectedly closed its Reno restaurant last week. The company's owner, Kelly Restaurant Group, has provided no information other than a sign posted on the door at the Redfield Promenade location. ...
Bruce Van Dyke, icon of Reno's airwaves since 1978, dies after brief illness
It's 1978. The temperamental radio dial in your garage is perched precariously on KGLR 105.7, the only local station that's playing the 13th Floor Elevators, B-sides by The Who, and whatever other hidden gems the deejays feel like playing. (And even after that dial position gave way to top-40 rock hits by the Eagles and Rolling Stones, you still...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California man killed in Reno Air Races crash
The pilot killed in a crash over the weekend at the National Championship Air Races in Reno has been identified as 61-year-old Aaron Hogue of Paso Robles, California.
Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round
STEAD, Nev. — One person is dead after a single jet racing during the National Championship Air Races crashed Sunday afternoon near Reno, Nevada. WARNING: Videos and photos in this story might be graphic and disturbing to readers. The plane crashed at a high speed on lap 3 of...
knpr
Nevada's largest powwow returns after 2 years to share Indigenous culture, arts
Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
2news.com
Hunger Action Day Competition Drive Friday in Reno, Sparks
National Hunger Action day is this Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is getting ready for a friendly food drive competition where everyone wins. The drive-thru food drive will take place in two locations and will be a competition between Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Community...
Comments / 1