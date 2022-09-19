ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup: Stats, records and fun facts for the American and International teams

If you’re a fan of history, you may want to tune in to the Presidents Cup this week. The biennial bout between the United States and Internationals tees off for the 14th time this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Americans are looking to continue their dominance in the competition. Team USA holds an 11-1-1 record, with its lone loss coming in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour Champions#Champions Tour
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

The best Presidents Cup prop bets: 3 picks our expert loves at Quail Hollow

On paper, it’s looking like a beat down. That’s how Vegas sees it, anyway. With the 2022 Presidents Cup on tap this weekend at Quail Hollow, the 6.5-point spread in the Philadelphia Eagles/Washington Commanders game is not the most lopsided line in major sports. Team USA vs. the...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf

In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
AKRON, OH
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas has seized the 'Captain America' title with his play and attitude

CHARLOTTE — At the 2019 Presidents Cup, Justin Thomas tied Lanny Wadkins and Sam Snead as the American to get to 10 points fastest in international team competition—the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup—needing just 13 matches to do it. That statistic, while fairly arcane, sums up his success at these events better than almost anything else. And it is even more impressive when you consider that Snead played in a much less competitive Ryder Cup era, and Wadkins appeared in his first two Ryder Cups in the late '70s, when American blowouts were still the norm.
GOLF
NBC Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup

After a postponement in 2021, the Presidents Cup is back for 2022. The last edition of the PGA Tour tournament occurred in 2019 when the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team came from behind to top the Ernie Els-captained international squad. Woods and Els are not involved this time around, but there...
CHARLOTTE, NC
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2022 Presidents Cup

GolfWRX was live for the “United States vs. Everyone (except Europe)” showdown, otherwise known as the Presidents Cup. Contested this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from an equipment standpoint, the Presidents Cup offers the opportunity to get an up-close look at the wares of the best golfers in the world and always provides for some interesting custom equipment — like Justin Thomas’ wedge, below (and Max Homa’s in the featured image).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup: Player history at Quail Hollow, post 2016 renovation

When it comes to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which players are the horses for the course?. Well, the U.S. and International teams each have nine players with recent experience at Quail in its current form (post 2016 renovation), but just two players – both Americans, Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo) – have won.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy