Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Stricker Back Again for the U.S. Team As a Healthy and Wise Assistant Captain
One of the few to win a Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup as captain, the 55-year-old got through an offseason health scare and is back as an assistant to Davis Love III.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas is as hard a 'no' as 'no' can get on a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf team match
CHARLOTTE — An idea that has been bandied about by several notable members of the golf cognoscenti, among them longtime television broadcaster Gary McCord, is a call for a third men’s team match-play event. This one would feature PGA Tour players against LIV Golf series players. “You talk...
TV Times: How to Watch the Presidents Cup and Other Pro Tours
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
Presidents Cup: Stats, records and fun facts for the American and International teams
If you’re a fan of history, you may want to tune in to the Presidents Cup this week. The biennial bout between the United States and Internationals tees off for the 14th time this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Americans are looking to continue their dominance in the competition. Team USA holds an 11-1-1 record, with its lone loss coming in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains
The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
Here Are the Pairings for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup
Both captains quickly set their foursomes groups; first off Thursday will be Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Osaka wins first match after Saville retires in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka, playing her first match since the U.S. Open, advanced to the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open when Australia’s Daria Saville retired with a knee injury in the second game of their evening encounter on Tuesday. The unseeded Osaka is the...
Forecaddie: A Ryder Cup Captain Fred Couples? Davis Love III thinks it could happen
The Man Out Front is still trying to wrap his head around Sweden’s Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf then showing surprise that it cost the former British Open champ arguably the greatest honor of his career, the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. LIV Golf defections likely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
The best Presidents Cup prop bets: 3 picks our expert loves at Quail Hollow
On paper, it’s looking like a beat down. That’s how Vegas sees it, anyway. With the 2022 Presidents Cup on tap this weekend at Quail Hollow, the 6.5-point spread in the Philadelphia Eagles/Washington Commanders game is not the most lopsided line in major sports. Team USA vs. the...
Listen: Bryson DeChambeau was dominated by a string - and a Presidents Cup preview
One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen on a golf course took place at the LIV Golf Series event in Chicago this past weekend when Bryson DeChambeau ran into a gallery string and acted like he was stabbed in the eye. Tough scene. Anyway, Andy Nesbitt and I...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf
In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas has seized the 'Captain America' title with his play and attitude
CHARLOTTE — At the 2019 Presidents Cup, Justin Thomas tied Lanny Wadkins and Sam Snead as the American to get to 10 points fastest in international team competition—the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup—needing just 13 matches to do it. That statistic, while fairly arcane, sums up his success at these events better than almost anything else. And it is even more impressive when you consider that Snead played in a much less competitive Ryder Cup era, and Wadkins appeared in his first two Ryder Cups in the late '70s, when American blowouts were still the norm.
NBC Sports
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup
After a postponement in 2021, the Presidents Cup is back for 2022. The last edition of the PGA Tour tournament occurred in 2019 when the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team came from behind to top the Ernie Els-captained international squad. Woods and Els are not involved this time around, but there...
GolfWRX
Photos from the 2022 Presidents Cup
GolfWRX was live for the “United States vs. Everyone (except Europe)” showdown, otherwise known as the Presidents Cup. Contested this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from an equipment standpoint, the Presidents Cup offers the opportunity to get an up-close look at the wares of the best golfers in the world and always provides for some interesting custom equipment — like Justin Thomas’ wedge, below (and Max Homa’s in the featured image).
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup: Player history at Quail Hollow, post 2016 renovation
When it comes to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which players are the horses for the course?. Well, the U.S. and International teams each have nine players with recent experience at Quail in its current form (post 2016 renovation), but just two players – both Americans, Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo) – have won.
Cloud9 open Group D play with sweep at ESL Pro League 16
Cloud9 swept to victory on Wednesday to open Group D action at ESL Pro League Season 16 in Malta. Cloud9
Comments / 0