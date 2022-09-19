CHARLOTTE — At the 2019 Presidents Cup, Justin Thomas tied Lanny Wadkins and Sam Snead as the American to get to 10 points fastest in international team competition—the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup—needing just 13 matches to do it. That statistic, while fairly arcane, sums up his success at these events better than almost anything else. And it is even more impressive when you consider that Snead played in a much less competitive Ryder Cup era, and Wadkins appeared in his first two Ryder Cups in the late '70s, when American blowouts were still the norm.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO