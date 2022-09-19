Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio landmark demolition approved, making way for food truck park
The landmark was hit by a fire in March.
NWS predicts when the fall sweater weather will hit San Antonio
It's coming sooner than we think.
San Antonio residents fear townhomes could disrupt O.P. Schnabel trails
Project plans to build 60 lots on the 11-acre undeveloped property.
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels to begin $4.9M renovation next month
The water park was recently named "World's Best" for a 24th time.
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
Lennar builds $270K homes on 198-acre New Braunfels housing community
The community will sit on 198-acres.
Community members get first look at New Braunfels road redesign
An open house is scheduled for next week.
12 of the most festive pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area this fall
Fall is finally here.
All the places in the San Antonio area to celebrate Oktoberfest
Don't forget your dirndls and lederhosen.
Pearl-area Restaurant Claudine announces opening date and more in food news
Plus more San Antonio food knew you might have missed.
foxsanantonio.com
Motorcyclist slams into concrete barrier after losing control along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic was at a standstill for about 45 minutes after a motorcycle accident on the North Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man on a motorcycle lost control and slammed into a concrete ramp. A...
Mobile home left behind in west-side shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Cars are common in shopping center parking lots, but not houses. A mobile home is currently in the Marbach Plaza shopping center off west Military Drive. Nearby business owners said it was left behind a week ago near the Watermill Express after the trailer towing it broke down.
Driver arrested in connection with fatal San Antonio-area hit-and-run
The name of the woman wasn't released.
devinenews.com
Criminals lead out of town troopers on 2 pursuits to and through Devine, 11 found in Sunday morning bailout
A long DPS pursuit that reportedly began near LaPryor came into Devine Sunday morning around 8AM ending near Ingram Road. Local deputies were able to use a maneuver to bring the chase to an end after a dangerous 60+ mile pursuit up and down local highways and many city streets that morning. Later that afternoon, another pursuit crashed-out right in the middle of Devine after skidding across Hwy 173.
7 horchata-inspired treats and sweets to try in San Antonio
Horchata lovers, this one's for you.
The 'Largest County Fair in Central Texas' kicks off in New Braunfels
The Comal County Fair begins Wednesday.
Mayor Nirenberg suspends Bravo from committees, begins probe into behavior
The suspension comes after Bravo brought Councilwoman Ana Sandoval to tears.
11 San Antonio burger chains to enjoy other than Whataburger
There are lots of growing hamburger chains to enjoy.
Whataburger finally opens first location at San Antonio airport
The airport just got sweeter.
Comfort Cafe announces opening date for downtown San Antonio food truck
The 'on the go' concept will be arriving soon.
