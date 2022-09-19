Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark Hake
Cubs Release First Baseman Frank Schwindel
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel was one of the few bright spots in the 2021 second half of the season, but his time with the club has come to an end.
FOX Sports
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas sitting Monday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas is being replaced at third base by Emmanuel Rivera versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 462 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .263 batting average with a .722...
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week; left-hander has posted 3.48 ERA since being traded to Padres
Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
David Bote hits tying homer, go-ahead RBI as Cubs edge Marlins
David Bote homered to tie the score in the seventh and lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth as
FOX Sports
Marlins and Cubs square off with series tied 1-1
Chicago Cubs (63-85, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (61-88, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -120, Cubs +100; over/under is 6 1/2...
Padres blank Cardinals behind Mike Clevinger
Mike Clevinger became the third straight Padres starter to record a scoreless outing on Tuesday night as San Diego defeated
Padres, Cardinals meet in potential postseason preview
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin isn’t focused on the number 10. That’s the magic number for the Padres, and
