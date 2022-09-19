Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
WRAL
Balloons released in memory of teen found dead in Orange County
It was a somber scene at Eastern Alamance High School as people gathered to remember Devin Clark. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Brad SimmonsWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Siler City, the town where Mayberry's 'Aunt Bee' lived out her retirement
Actress Frances Bavier retired to Siler City after the series ended and became friends with a man in town whose daughter has written a book about that special friendship. Today, people leave pickles on Aunt Bee's gravestone in Siler City in honor of a particularly favorite episode from the show.
WRAL
While delivering school supplies to Edgecombe County, Gov. Cooper calls for more aid to districts in need
TARBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper delivered school supplies on Tuesday to Martin Millennium Academy in Tarboro. Cooper told WRAL News that rural areas need more supplies in classrooms. He also said North Carolina has to do better for districts in need. With programs like its Spanish immersion classroom,...
WRAL
Raleigh seeks to make Six Forks Road safer to drive, walk and bike
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 50,000 cars a day pass by the North Hills shopping area on Six Forks Road, where the construction group Kane Realty wants to build towers up to 40 stories tall. That growth is why city council is taking a new look at the future...
WRAL
Reports: Teens found dead on trail may have been in car with a third person
MEBANE, N.C. — Family members of two teens found shot dead Sunday afternoon say they got into a car with one other person in the hours before their disappearance. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were friends, their families said. Both were reported missing over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, two men riding four-wheelers in western Orange County discovered their bodies near the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads and called the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Sept. 21-27: Pork chops, ground beef, broccoli, doughnuts, Red Baron pizza
Food Lion has new sales starting Sept. 21 including pork chops, ground beef, broccoli crowns, doughnuts, Red Baron pizza, hot dog chili sauce, Arm & Hammer body wash and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area Food Lion stores. Check the ad on FoodLion.com for your local store to verify the prices because they are not the same in every town. This list is not a guarantee of price.
WRAL
Fourth man charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
DURHAM, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. Tuesday police said an indictment was secured for an additional suspect, 55-year-old Michael Robinson, in May of 2022. It is unknown at this time the exact charges against Robinson.
WRAL
Water main replacement closing part of Durham's North Roxboro Street for six weeks
Part of North Roxboro Street in Durham will be closed for six weeks to replace a section of water main. Starting Monday, the City of Durham Water Management Department will replace the water main in the 2600 block of North Roxboro Street between Hammond Street and Lavender Avenue. During the replacement, North Roxboro Street will be reduced to two lanes — one northbound and one southbound — in the construction area.
WRAL
Pick-up truck overturns in three-vehicle crash in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — A pick-up truck overturned in a collision including three vehicles on Buffalo Road in Clayton on Wednesday morning. One person was taken to WakeMed with injuries described as non-life-threatening. All other involved drivers were uninjured, according to officials.
