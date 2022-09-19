ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Reports: Teens found dead on trail may have been in car with a third person

MEBANE, N.C. — Family members of two teens found shot dead Sunday afternoon say they got into a car with one other person in the hours before their disappearance. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were friends, their families said. Both were reported missing over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, two men riding four-wheelers in western Orange County discovered their bodies near the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads and called the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Food Lion Deals Sept. 21-27: Pork chops, ground beef, broccoli, doughnuts, Red Baron pizza

Food Lion has new sales starting Sept. 21 including pork chops, ground beef, broccoli crowns, doughnuts, Red Baron pizza, hot dog chili sauce, Arm & Hammer body wash and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area Food Lion stores. Check the ad on FoodLion.com for your local store to verify the prices because they are not the same in every town. This list is not a guarantee of price.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Water main replacement closing part of Durham's North Roxboro Street for six weeks

Part of North Roxboro Street in Durham will be closed for six weeks to replace a section of water main. Starting Monday, the City of Durham Water Management Department will replace the water main in the 2600 block of North Roxboro Street between Hammond Street and Lavender Avenue. During the replacement, North Roxboro Street will be reduced to two lanes — one northbound and one southbound — in the construction area.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Pick-up truck overturns in three-vehicle crash in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — A pick-up truck overturned in a collision including three vehicles on Buffalo Road in Clayton on Wednesday morning. One person was taken to WakeMed with injuries described as non-life-threatening. All other involved drivers were uninjured, according to officials.
CLAYTON, NC

