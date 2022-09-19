Read full article on original website
NHL
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
Crosby helps high school hockey player with homecoming proposal
Penguins captain joins teen in effort to woo date for event. Pittsburgh Penguins players went out into the neighborhood to deliver season tickets to fans on Monday. During Sidney Crosby's first stop, he helped a local high school hockey player ask his date to homecoming. The two took a photo holding a sign that said, "2 captains with 1 question, will you go to HOCO with Will?" for the boy to send to his hopeful date.
NHL
Excitement abounds as Blue Jackets begin camp, but there's work to do
Spurred on by Gaudreau signing, other moves, Columbus hopes to end a two-year drought without playoff hockey. The Blue Jackets brain trust made no bones about it -- they're excited for the upcoming season. And why wouldn't president of hockey operations John Davidson, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and head coach...
NHL
Preds Rookies Win Prospect Showcase Tournament After Besting Florida 6-1
Five Different Nashville Prospects Tally in the Team's Final Outing of the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase. The Nashville Predators are 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase Champions. Five different Predators skaters tallied and Nashville's defense kept Florida frustrated in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Panthers prospects, who entered Monday's tournament finale at PNC Arena undefeated.
NHL
Rapid Recap: Coyotes 0, Avalanche 4
The Colorado Avalanche Win Final Game of the 2022 Rookie Tournament. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Sept. 19th at the 2022 Rookie Camp hosted by San Jose. Alex Beaucage, Brady Stonehouse and Oskar Olausson notched goals for Colorado with assists from Danila Zhuravlyov, Tarun Fizer, Rylan...
NBC Sports
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
P.K. Subban is hanging up his skates. The free agent defenseman announced his retirement after 13 NHL seasons with a Twitter post on Tuesday. “I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy,” Subban wrote. “To this day, I still dream about it.
NHL
Yandle retires from NHL, holds consecutive games played record at 989
Keith Yandle, who set the NHL record for consecutive games played last season, announced his retirement Tuesday after 16 seasons. "The last year it's one of those things I've been thinking about," Yandle said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. "When that's all you know in your life, to call it quits on it, to call it an end, it's nerve-wracking. You're worried about what you're going to do. Especially this time of the year, you're ramping up for training camp.
NHL
Couturier to miss start of Flyers training camp with upper-body injury
Sean Couturier will miss the start of training camp for the Philadelphia Flyers because of an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old center didn't play after Dec. 18 last season and had back surgery Feb. 11. Couturier said on Sept. 12 that he was "feeling good" and expected to be a participant when Philadelphia begins training camp Thursday.
NHL
Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
NHL
Red Wings top Maple Leafs, 4-1, in 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament finale
On Monday, the Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1, in their NHL Prospect Tournament finale at Centre ICE Arena, finishing the five-day competition with a 2-1 record. Toronto opened the scoring at 4:56 of the first period, but the Red Wings tied the game, 1-1, roughly four minutes later when free-agent invitee Mitchell Martin sprung out of the penalty box and scored on a breakaway.
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL
5 questions for the Blue Jackets to answer during training camp
Looking at what Columbus hopes to figure out over the next few weeks before the season begins. Tomorrow morning, 68 Blue Jackets will hit the ice for the first time during the team's annual training camp, and it's fair to say there hasn't been this much excitement around CBJ hockey in quite a while.
NHL
Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again
Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks, Islanders under radar; Flyers' plan without Couturier
Here is the Sept. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What two teams (one in each conference) do you believe are flying under the radar and could potentially be a playoff team? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver...
NHL
Observations from Content Day
Go behind the scenes for a timeline of sights and sounds from Wednesday's Content Day. St. Louis Blues players and media joined together on Wednesday for an annual event known as 'Content Day.'. Various stations are set up around Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues and local media outlets...
Arizona Coyotes embrace 'new chapter of hockey in Arizona' in first season at Mullett Arena
The name — Mullett Arena — unmistakably evokes images of the infamous hair synonymous with hockey. But the Arizona State hockey venue, name after longtime ASU athletics donors Donald "Donze" and Barbara Mullett, is much more than its name. The new arena at ASU will become the most unique venue in the National Hockey League with 5,000 seats. ...
Yardbarker
Blues Weekly: Kyrou, Preseason Schedule, Traverse City & More
The 2022-23 NHL season begins next month on Oct. 7 with the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks playing in Prague. The St. Louis Blues will begin the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This is the second straight season where the Blues will open up multiple days after the season officially begins for the league.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Defensemen
Following their elimination in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games last spring, the Boston Bruins dropped some news in early June. Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk both underwent off-season surgeries and will miss the beginning of the 2022-23 season. Losing two of your top-four defensemen is not ideal, but that’s what is facing new coach Jim Montgomery.
NHL
'Here to Stay' Nathan MacKinnon Remains with Avalanche
"Here to stay Colorado! Thanks to my teammates, family, friends for making this possible. Avalanche for life," MacKinnon stated via his personal Instagram following his busy day. Fresh off inking an eight-year contract extension with the club through the 2030-31 season - and officially begins during the 2023-24 season -...
NHL
Stars acquire defenseman Nils Lundkvist from Rangers
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. If the Stars' own...
