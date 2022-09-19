ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

TheDailyBeast

Trump, Excluded From Queen’s Funeral, Claims He’d Have Gotten Better Seating Than Biden

As world leaders paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral, Donald Trump took the opportunity to make fun of Joe Biden on Monday. The U.S. president was seated in the 14th row of London’s Westminster Abbey for the ceremony as Commonwealth officials were deliberately chosen to be seated nearer the front. Nevertheless, Trump—who was not invited to the funeral—claimed on his Truth Social platform that, if he were president, he’d have gotten a better position. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years,” Trump wrote. “No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
Washington Examiner

The Biden administration thinks you are stupid

The Biden administration has no answers to the challenges the country is facing, so administration officials have resorted to treating voters like they are stupid. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that “we’re celebrating” the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, the climate bill that Democrats have pretended will ease inflation. Meanwhile, inflation for the 12 months ending in August sits at 8.3%, virtually the same as the July figure of 8.5%. Food prices are up 11% over the last 12 months. Biden’s “celebration” of beating inflation took place while the stock market hit a two-year low after the worse-than-expected inflation report.
Washington Examiner

Barr says juries view Durham investigation as supporting Trump, don't want to convict

WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General William Barr expressed skepticism that the prosecution of Igor Danchenko by special counsel John Durham will result in a conviction, saying the jury pool was likely hostile to any initiative seen as helping former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner...
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Trump rips Don Lemon following loss of prime-time show

Former President Donald Trump is commenting on CNN anchor Don Lemon's loss of his prime-time show, which he claims is actually a promotion, as Lemon is now on in the morning. Trump made his thoughts known on his social media platform, Truth Social. "A small step for television, a giant...
Washington Examiner

Trump lawyers admit he could be charged in latest raid filing

Donald Trump's legal team has acknowledged the fact the former president could face criminal charges in its latest legal filing related to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. In a filing late Monday evening, Trump's team told the special master it is hesitant to provide specifics on what may have been declassified because the issue may be a defense against future criminal charges.
