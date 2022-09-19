Read full article on original website
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Washington Examiner
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
Trump, Excluded From Queen’s Funeral, Claims He’d Have Gotten Better Seating Than Biden
As world leaders paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral, Donald Trump took the opportunity to make fun of Joe Biden on Monday. The U.S. president was seated in the 14th row of London’s Westminster Abbey for the ceremony as Commonwealth officials were deliberately chosen to be seated nearer the front. Nevertheless, Trump—who was not invited to the funeral—claimed on his Truth Social platform that, if he were president, he’d have gotten a better position. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years,” Trump wrote. “No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”
Biden's 'body man' set to depart White House
Stephen Goepfert, President Joe Biden's "body man," will depart his role at the White House at the end of the week and take up a new post at the Department of Transportation.
Trump Or Biden For Next President? Most Americans Don't Want Either, New Poll Finds
Former President Donald Trump and the incumbent President Joe Biden shouldn’t seek a second term in 2024, but the former U.S. leader’s support base among Republicans is still firm, revealed a recent poll. What Happened: The poll carried out by new Harvard CAPS/Harris indicated that 67% of the...
Biden responds to another heckler at his latest speech: 'Let him go, everybody's entitled to be an idiot'
President Joe Biden responded to a heckler during a Monday Labor Day speech in Milwaukee. "Let him go. Look, everybody's entitled to be an idiot," Biden said after someone tried to interrupt his speech. During his speech, Biden praised labor unions while showing support for the democrats up for election...
Washington Examiner
Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'
A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
WATCH: Biden admits to lying about being 'arrested' as a senator
President Joe Biden admitted Friday that he never got arrested when attempting to visit the late South African President Nelson Mandela while he was in prison — despite claiming otherwise multiple times on the campaign trail.
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration thinks you are stupid
The Biden administration has no answers to the challenges the country is facing, so administration officials have resorted to treating voters like they are stupid. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that “we’re celebrating” the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, the climate bill that Democrats have pretended will ease inflation. Meanwhile, inflation for the 12 months ending in August sits at 8.3%, virtually the same as the July figure of 8.5%. Food prices are up 11% over the last 12 months. Biden’s “celebration” of beating inflation took place while the stock market hit a two-year low after the worse-than-expected inflation report.
Washington Examiner
Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
Washington Examiner
Barr says juries view Durham investigation as supporting Trump, don't want to convict
WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General William Barr expressed skepticism that the prosecution of Igor Danchenko by special counsel John Durham will result in a conviction, saying the jury pool was likely hostile to any initiative seen as helping former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner...
Biden battles Trump for 'Soul of Nation' because Democrats can't run on his failed policies
Donald Trump is the monster hiding under the bed. Because Democrats can’t think of much good to say about Joe Biden, they are casting the midterm elections as a referendum …not on their president, but instead, on Donald Trump. Who can blame them?. With eight weeks to go,...
Washington Examiner
Fauci says COVID-19's intensity 'unacceptably high' after Biden declares pandemic over
In stark contrast to President Joe Biden's declaration over the weekend that the "pandemic is over," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that the intensity of the COVID-19 outbreak is "unacceptably high." The remark from Biden's chief medical adviser came during an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and...
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
Biden struggles to keep up with Trump on Abraham Accords
When President Joe Biden took office, he attempted to distance himself from his predecessor in most areas.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Trump rips Don Lemon following loss of prime-time show
Former President Donald Trump is commenting on CNN anchor Don Lemon's loss of his prime-time show, which he claims is actually a promotion, as Lemon is now on in the morning. Trump made his thoughts known on his social media platform, Truth Social. "A small step for television, a giant...
Washington Examiner
Trump lawyers admit he could be charged in latest raid filing
Donald Trump's legal team has acknowledged the fact the former president could face criminal charges in its latest legal filing related to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. In a filing late Monday evening, Trump's team told the special master it is hesitant to provide specifics on what may have been declassified because the issue may be a defense against future criminal charges.
