Albany, NY

Gang Assault arrests made in New York

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. There is also believed to be a third suspect in the incident. Around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
Arrests made in Gang Assault case in Warren County

Warren County, NY (WRGB) — Two Warren County men have been arrested and charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were called to an assault taking place on Canada Street.
Arrest made in July homicide at Vibez Bar & Lounge

Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Police have made an arrest in the July homicide at Vibez Bar & Lounge in Schenectady that killed John Bass. On July 1, 2022 police responded to a report of a shooting at Vibez Bar & Lounge in Schenectady. Upon arrival, Bass was found with...
Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County

A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
Cohoes man arrested for stealing gun loaded with ammunition

Cohoes, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes man has been arrested for stealing a gun loaded with ammunition. Nhuygel T. Dingee, 34, of Cohoes was arrested by police on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:30 a.m., after a domestic dispute at a Congress Street residence. According to police, Dingee...
Two teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle

BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem Police say two teens were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle. According to Bethlehem Police back on August 25th, just after 1:00 AM, a plate reader flagged a possible stolen vehicle, alerting an officer in the area of Route 9w and Corning Hill Road.
Cohoes Man Accused of Disturbing Crime Expected in Court Wednesday

A Cohoes man accused of committing a disturbing crime against an 18-year-old woman is expected in court Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Pierce Hohenstein sexually assaulted the victim and was taken into custody last Thursday. He was arraigned on several charges and brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility ahead of Wednesday's preliminary hearing. A no-contact order of protection has already been issued to help keep the alleged victim safe.
FOUND: Albany police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Albany, NY (WRGB) — According to Albany Police, Kulanji has been found. He is in good health and has been safely returned home to his family. Albany Police need your help locating an 11-year-old boy. Kulanji Moore was last seen in the area of North Main Avenue and Washington...
Man arrested in Bethlehem stabbing

Adam Matteson Jr., 36 years old, from East Greenbush was arrested just one day after allegedly stabbing two people in Selkirk. On Friday around 9:30 p.M., police were called to a domestic incident on River Road. When officers arrived, they found two people assaulted. One victim was transported to Albany...
Arrest made after Ballston Spa school threat

Police have made an arrest following that anonymous threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported their child received a Snap Chat message about a possible school shooting take place at the district. Extra security is still in place around...
Canajoharie man arrested on drug charges, according to sheriff's office

CANAJOHAIRE, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a Canajoharie man was arrested on an arrest warrant. Investigators say 36-year-old Michael Bell was arrested on an arrest warrant, accused of sale and possession of a controlled substance following an investigation. Bell was taken into custody, arraigned...
Rotterdam man faces up to life in prison for marijuana trafficking

A Rotterdam man is facing up to life in prison for allegedly teaming up with a marijuana-trafficking organization that funneled drugs into the Capital Region from California. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong of Rotterdam pled guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute and sell marijuana – nearly 20 packages of it between July 2021 and this past June.
Possible meth lab found at Schenectady apartment building

Police in Schenectady say they may have found a meth lab. Authorities are clearly taking this situation very seriously. There were several state and local law enforcement agencies, and emergency response teams involved in the investigation. Residents were ordered out of their apartments Monday morning, and were still not allowed...

