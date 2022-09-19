ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

The Padres Had Perfect Retirement Gifts For Pujols And Molina

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are making their final stop at Petco Park this week. Last night, prior to the series opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, the two retiring legends were presented with some unique gifts from the Padres. The two were given their own...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Estrada's 3-run homer in 10th lifts Giants past Rockies 10-7

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the 10th inning after igniting a tying rally in the ninth, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Monday night. Mike Yastrzemski homered and Wilmer Flores had three hits and two RBIs for the Giants, who snapped a three-game losing streak and overcame four errors that led to two unearned runs. “I think it’s huge,” Yastrzemski said. “It shows that we still care about what’s going on here, all of our individual efforts and our team effort. I think it’s important to...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week; left-hander has posted 3.48 ERA since being traded to Padres

Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
BOSTON, MA

