Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Related
Yardbarker
The Padres Had Perfect Retirement Gifts For Pujols And Molina
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are making their final stop at Petco Park this week. Last night, prior to the series opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, the two retiring legends were presented with some unique gifts from the Padres. The two were given their own...
FOX Sports
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by...
Estrada's 3-run homer in 10th lifts Giants past Rockies 10-7
DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the 10th inning after igniting a tying rally in the ninth, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Monday night. Mike Yastrzemski homered and Wilmer Flores had three hits and two RBIs for the Giants, who snapped a three-game losing streak and overcame four errors that led to two unearned runs. “I think it’s huge,” Yastrzemski said. “It shows that we still care about what’s going on here, all of our individual efforts and our team effort. I think it’s important to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week; left-hander has posted 3.48 ERA since being traded to Padres
Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
Phillies Breakout Prospect Continues Torrid Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a major breakout occur within their system this season.
Dodgers Highlights: LA Mounts Huge Comeback In Game One of Doubleheader vs Dbacks
Getting to 103 wins is no easy feat, but it takes a great team to even get an opportunity at elite status. With the Dodgers impressive 6-5 win against the Diamondbacks, it seems the win total was no anomaly. The Dodgers got on the board first, but soon conceded five...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Wearing Maury Wills Patch On Jersey For Remainder Of 2022 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are wearing a Maury Wills patch on their jersey for the remainder of the 2022 regular season as part of their honoring the franchise icon who passed away Monday night. Wills died at the age of 89 in his home in Sedona, Arizona. The Dodgers will...
Comments / 0