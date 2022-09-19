Out and About with Backman: Events Return to the Beach – Rockaway Beach Kite Festival & Pacific City Longboard Classic Sat. Sept. 17th – Photos & Videos

Read full article on original website
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Sheer Pleasure | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
Whatever your Pleasure is, we want to see your Sheer tonight! Put on your sexiest sheer, see through, mesh, or lace outfit and get ready to have all the Pleasure you desire. This month we are raising funds for services for the houseless population. For every 6 month or 1 year membership purchased this month, we will donate $10.
You Need to Visit These Beautiful Oregon Coast Towns Before You Die
I just got back recently from a trip to the Oregon coast, a journey I've made every year since I've been married. The coast of Oregon is where my family is from, at least that's where they immigrated to from Norway. It's why I love rain and listen to rain to fall asleep. The natural beauty is wonderful, sure, but so is the local culture.
yachatsnews.com
Seal Rock and Central Coast fire departments may not have intergovernmental agreement, but will talk about “automatic” aid
SEAL ROCK — As one cooperative agreement goes up in smoke between Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection District and Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue, will another take its place to ensure fire safety for both communities?. Maybe. There are actually three separate agreements between the neighboring fire districts...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
HUGE Jumble Sale at White Clover Grange Sat. & Sun. Sept 24th, 25th
An incredible array of cool stuff Vintage, Antique and Second Hand at the White Clover Grange, Hwy 53, Nehalem. Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25 from 10am – 3pm. Homewares, beautiful clothes, fabrics, antique stained glass, mirrors, frames, quilts, trunks and chests, even washboards, a child’s “kitchen”, table and chair, step stool, a vintage doll crib, and a 1950’s child’s stroller. an antique treadle sewing machine cabinet and a vintage sewing machine (that works!), transferware dishes and silverplate flatware, beautiful baskets, two really cool metal stools, a lovely ‘cottage style’ standing desk, AND SO MUCH MORE, PLUS GREAT PRICES.
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
Portland art festival event is free to 'Black folks' but '$80 for all others'
One event at a Portland art festival being hosted in Oregon boasts that it is "free or by donation for Black folks" but costs $80 for "all others" to attend. Black Feast: Black Imagerial is an event within the Time-Based Art Festival being hosted on Sunday that is a "culinary event celebrating Black artists and writers through food."
WWEEK
The City Weighs Turning a Street Occupied by Tents and Car Campers Into a Pickleball Court or Off-Leash Dog Park, Among Other Ideas
For more than two years, a two-block strip abutting Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland has been occupied by dozens of homeless people in tents and cars. For at least two years, neighbors have lobbied—sometimes successfully—for the city to intervene and sweep the campers. Within days and sometimes even...
WWEEK
An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.
Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Channel 6000
Summer shows up for last few days before fall in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well, don’t look back now, those toasty summer days are behind us!. Summer is coming to an end Thursday and we will have to just focus on the fall season that is moving in. There is still a little juice in the forecast for Portland this week as temperatures jump back into the 80s for the next few days.
Lincoln City Homepage
Successful water rescue near Chinook Winds Casino Resort
A man was taken out to sea by a riptide near Chinook Winds Casino Resort around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after being thrown from his kayak in the breakers. The victim was in the ocean with a kayak when waves knocked him out of the craft. He was not wearing a life vest.
Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
The slogan says ‘Don’t Portland my Gladstone,’ but the small city’s turmoil echoes big city problems
When Mark and Leah Brown learned left- and right-wing protesters would face off outside their restaurant in downtown Gladstone last year, they knew they had to close for the day. Two months before, dueling protesters had violently clashed about a mile from their restaurant, and police declared a riot. The...
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
This Oregon town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Oregon town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S. Silverton, Oregon was named by Trips to Discover as one of the best small towns to visit in the […]
hh-today.com
A growing ‘attraction’ on the Clark Path
Is there anything special about the view above? Nope, not really. Except that the pile of driftwood jammed up against the pier is bigger than it was. This logjam is one of the visual attractions on the Dave Clark Park. (There are not that many.) But you have to get off the paved path at least a little to get a clear view.
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
Oregon Dog Rescue receives 3,000 pounds of donated kibble
The adoptable pets at Oregon Dog Rescue are wagging their tails after the Tualatin non-profit received 3,000 pounds of donated kibble Monday.
kptv.com
Oregon election officials being swamped with public record requests
Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/20) Lovely's Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix food series. Lovely's Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza, and now the shop is featured in a Netflix food series. City makes progress on Old Town cleanup; business owners say...
