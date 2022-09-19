ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific City, OR

Out and About with Backman: Events Return to the Beach – Rockaway Beach Kite Festival & Pacific City Longboard Classic Sat. Sept. 17th – Photos & Videos

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

You Need to Visit These Beautiful Oregon Coast Towns Before You Die

I just got back recently from a trip to the Oregon coast, a journey I've made every year since I've been married. The coast of Oregon is where my family is from, at least that's where they immigrated to from Norway. It's why I love rain and listen to rain to fall asleep. The natural beauty is wonderful, sure, but so is the local culture.
ASTORIA, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

HUGE Jumble Sale at White Clover Grange Sat. & Sun. Sept 24th, 25th

An incredible array of cool stuff Vintage, Antique and Second Hand at the White Clover Grange, Hwy 53, Nehalem. Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25 from 10am – 3pm. Homewares, beautiful clothes, fabrics, antique stained glass, mirrors, frames, quilts, trunks and chests, even washboards, a child’s “kitchen”, table and chair, step stool, a vintage doll crib, and a 1950’s child’s stroller. an antique treadle sewing machine cabinet and a vintage sewing machine (that works!), transferware dishes and silverplate flatware, beautiful baskets, two really cool metal stools, a lovely ‘cottage style’ standing desk, AND SO MUCH MORE, PLUS GREAT PRICES.
NEHALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pacific City, OR
Lifestyle
Tillamook County, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Pacific City, OR
City
Rockaway Beach, OR
County
Tillamook County, OR
beachconnection.net

Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History

(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WALDPORT, OR
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Kites#Pacific#Local Life#Travel Guide#The Beaches#Travel Info#What To Do#Localevent#Skate Park#Photos Videos#Photo Video#
WWEEK

An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.

Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Summer shows up for last few days before fall in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well, don’t look back now, those toasty summer days are behind us!. Summer is coming to an end Thursday and we will have to just focus on the fall season that is moving in. There is still a little juice in the forecast for Portland this week as temperatures jump back into the 80s for the next few days.
PORTLAND, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

Successful water rescue near Chinook Winds Casino Resort

A man was taken out to sea by a riptide near Chinook Winds Casino Resort around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after being thrown from his kayak in the breakers. The victim was in the ocean with a kayak when waves knocked him out of the craft. He was not wearing a life vest.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Youtube
KGW

Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

A growing ‘attraction’ on the Clark Path

Is there anything special about the view above? Nope, not really. Except that the pile of driftwood jammed up against the pier is bigger than it was. This logjam is one of the visual attractions on the Dave Clark Park. (There are not that many.) But you have to get off the paved path at least a little to get a clear view.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon election officials being swamped with public record requests

Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/20) Lovely's Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix food series. Lovely's Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza, and now the shop is featured in a Netflix food series. City makes progress on Old Town cleanup; business owners say...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy