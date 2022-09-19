Read full article on original website
Skwrl
2d ago
Public property should not be used for camping in the City limits; and that includes property owned by WDOT which is within City limits!
Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council unanimously passes updated safe air shelter ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council unanimously passed an ordinance about safe air shelters that open when air quality drops to a certain level. Prior to this passing, the City of Spokane opened safe air shelters when the air quality index reached 250 or higher, which is classified as “very unhealthy.”
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Spokane’s director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human services resigns after 3 months
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane’s director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services, John Hall, has resigned just three months after he was appointed to the role, according to city council president Breann Beggs. According to Beggs, Hall resigned to take a new position in Virginia and...
City Council passes emergency ordinance calling for lower threshold for clean-air shelters
SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday's legislative meeting, Spokane City Council voted in favor of an emergency ordinance to lower the city's threshold for activating safe air centers during unhealthy air quality days. The ordinance passed unanimously. Sponsored by councilmember Zack Zappone, the ordinance lowers the threshold from an AQI...
‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
WSDOT says it will not clear out homeless camp near I-90 unless city leaders work to find solutions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Department of Commerce responded to the city of Spokane's letter threatening legal action unless the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya Street is cleared out by next month. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
‘Same feeling when they walk through the neighborhood’: Cannon Hill neighbors to vote on historic district
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a one-time opportunity for Spokane’s first suburb to become the next historic district. A group of Cannon Hill neighbors says they want to preserve the beautiful architecture. Ballots were recently mailed out to decide on the historic title becoming a reality for over...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
City officials put Jewel's Helping Hands on notice to take down cooling tent at encampment near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewel's Helping Hands on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. The city's fire marshal is demanding the tent be removed by this Thursday at 4 p.m. If it is not removed, a $536 fine will be issued every day it is occupied. KREM 2 independently confirmed this information with the Spokane Fire Department.
‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
