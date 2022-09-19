ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Skwrl
2d ago

Public property should not be used for camping in the City limits; and that includes property owned by WDOT which is within City limits!

KREM2

Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane City Council unanimously passes updated safe air shelter ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council unanimously passed an ordinance about safe air shelters that open when air quality drops to a certain level. Prior to this passing, the City of Spokane opened safe air shelters when the air quality index reached 250 or higher, which is classified as “very unhealthy.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

City officials put Jewel's Helping Hands on notice to take down cooling tent at encampment near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewel's Helping Hands on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. The city's fire marshal is demanding the tent be removed by this Thursday at 4 p.m. If it is not removed, a $536 fine will be issued every day it is occupied. KREM 2 independently confirmed this information with the Spokane Fire Department.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman falls from third story window in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman fell from a third story window at of one of the Catholic Charities’ housing units on 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane on Sept. 20. At this time, police say there are no life threatening injuries. This is a developing story and we...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of volunteers collected garbage along Spokane River corridor

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Hundreds of volunteers young and old spent their Saturday working to pick up garbage around the Spokane River corridor. “If you can’t find trash, you’re not looking,” said volunteer Steve Peck. “We’re crawling over rocks, we’re going under bushes, we’re laughing, we’re pulling things out of trees.”
SPOKANE, WA

