SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewel's Helping Hands on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. The city's fire marshal is demanding the tent be removed by this Thursday at 4 p.m. If it is not removed, a $536 fine will be issued every day it is occupied. KREM 2 independently confirmed this information with the Spokane Fire Department.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO