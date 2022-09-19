ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Lakewood Football, Bonus

This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week 4

St. Anthony at Mary Star of the Sea (6 p.m.) All matches scheduled to start between 5-5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach High School Football, Week Six

An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football PRO

Montclair, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Walnut High School football team will have a game with Montclair High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MONTCLAIR, CA
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Jason Robinson, Long Beach Poly Football. The junior USC commit was outstanding...
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecoast.com

16 Bowling Alleys in Orange County

Located in the Downtown Disney District, this two-story establishment has 20 luxury bowling lanes and a large dining area that seats a total of 600 people. Splitsville accepts dining reservations as well as advanced bookings for lanes. Walk-in rates start at $17 per person. The menu offers a variety of sushi rolls, including a California roll, veggie roll, volcano roll with tempura shrimp, and a Fantasy roll made with soy paper. Chicken alfredo, ahi tuna, and a poke bowl also set this place apart. splitsvillelanes.com.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California

Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multispecialty medical centers and a new patient-care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient-care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow Providence Mission...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Second WSS store to open in Riverside

WSS shoe store chain has leased space in Riverside formerly occupied by Rite-Aid. The company, which locates primarily in working class communities, will occupy 15,000-square-feet at 3849 Chicago Ave., according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive represented WSS in the lease negotiations. Terms of the agreement were...
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture

Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Aitken, Lal, Jabbar, Leon: The Register hits a home run!

It’s simple: the four candidates who support Campaign Finance Reform. are the ones you should vote for, and the Register agrees!. The Orange County Register hit a home run with their Anaheim Council endorsements Sunday morning, and we can only hope voters listen! That paper has always had it in for the corruption in OC’s biggest town. And Cunningham is hopping mad about these endorsements, but we’ll laugh at Matt later. I want to start with my favorite part, the Reg‘s enthusiastic endorsement of Hari Shankar Lal over Natalie Meeks (since Hari has been taking so much incoming lately…)
ANAHEIM, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California

SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
thelog.com

The Orange Groves of Orange County

There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Boy, 8, recovering at home after pit bull attack in Indio

An eight-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being bitten in the face by a pit bull mix dog at a family member's Indio home, officials tell News Channel 3. The child was visiting the home on Calle Diamante Monday afternoon when "the dog broke out of its kennel and ran straight for The post Boy, 8, recovering at home after pit bull attack in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
thelog.com

Bizarre Facts: Avast Ye, A Pirate Tower Has Been Spotted

LAGUNA BEACH — Victoria Beach in Laguna Beach is home to a not-so-small hidden gem called Pirate Tower. Although the tower does look mysterious and medieval, it was actually built in 1926. While that doesn’t exactly make it young, the tower is definitely not old enough for pirates to have used it. According to seacalifornia.com, the last pirate to cause trouble in California was in 1818 when Frenchman Hippolyte de Bouchard raided the Presidio of Monterey (a military base) on Nov. 20, 1818. As a result, the revolutionary has been called California’s only pirate.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
