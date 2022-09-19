It’s simple: the four candidates who support Campaign Finance Reform. are the ones you should vote for, and the Register agrees!. The Orange County Register hit a home run with their Anaheim Council endorsements Sunday morning, and we can only hope voters listen! That paper has always had it in for the corruption in OC’s biggest town. And Cunningham is hopping mad about these endorsements, but we’ll laugh at Matt later. I want to start with my favorite part, the Reg‘s enthusiastic endorsement of Hari Shankar Lal over Natalie Meeks (since Hari has been taking so much incoming lately…)

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO