Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 22

Bob Gould
2d ago

I sat there shaking my head the whole 4th period. Run run run. Clock managment! What's that? Zac is clueless. At the 8min Mark when he called the run the game was over right then. C'mon Zac get real! Way way way too many bad calls.Your playing to not lose that never works.

3
Guest
2d ago

Terrible coach. Too many mistakes. If I were Burrow I would call a team meeting and tell them that if they would start doing their job then maybe I could do mine.

3
rick james
2d ago

The Bengals lost 7 regular season games last year and 3 of them bcs of bad coaching decision but all was overlooked bcs they got hot at the right time and went to the Super Bowl bcs of Joe Burrow so this shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone unless you don’t understand football

2
 

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
Person
Zac Taylor
#Cowboys#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
Outsider.com

Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Cooper Rush’s Performance After Cowboys’ Big Win Over Bengals

Dallas Cowboys fans and team owner Jerry Jones can breathe after their 20-17 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 on Sunday. When it looked as if the sky was falling after Dak Prescott’s injury the week prior, Cooper Rush came in and provided some hope for the 2022 season. As Jones said, some of the angst around the franchise has been relieved — for this week at least.
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
NFL
The Spun

There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why

There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Browns Fan News

Over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns lost in epic fashion as the New York Jets stormed back for a 31-30 win. During the late stages of the game, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was walking into the tunnel when he was hit with debris from the stands. Now, according to a statement from the team, they've identified the fan and plan to ban the fan.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
NFL

