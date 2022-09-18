Read full article on original website
Bob Gould
2d ago
I sat there shaking my head the whole 4th period. Run run run. Clock managment! What's that? Zac is clueless. At the 8min Mark when he called the run the game was over right then. C'mon Zac get real! Way way way too many bad calls.Your playing to not lose that never works.
Reply
3
Guest
2d ago
Terrible coach. Too many mistakes. If I were Burrow I would call a team meeting and tell them that if they would start doing their job then maybe I could do mine.
Reply(1)
3
rick james
2d ago
The Bengals lost 7 regular season games last year and 3 of them bcs of bad coaching decision but all was overlooked bcs they got hot at the right time and went to the Super Bowl bcs of Joe Burrow so this shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone unless you don’t understand football
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Ja'Marr Chase perfectly summarizes Bengals' problems
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase isn’t one to mince words. The prime example was his pre-game comments about Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. And now he’s provided more proof in the wake of his team’s loss to those Cowboys in Week 2. Asked why the Joe Burrow-led...
TMZ.com
Police Launch Investigation After Fan Allegedly Smacks Kyler Murray In Face At Game
Police in Las Vegas have launched an investigation ... after a fan allegedly smacked Kyler Murray in the face following the Cardinals' win over the Raiders on Sunday. The incident happened just seconds after Arizona beat Vegas in an overtime thriller -- when Murray ran over to some fans to celebrate the victory.
Brad Sham on Cowboys defense vs. Bengals, Kellen Moore's play calling, Cooper Rush
The voice of the Cowboys, Brad Sham, joined Shan and RJ to recap the Cowboys’$2 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Listen here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills
The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7. Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the...
Golf Digest
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
The Titans’ Mike Vrabel couldn’t stomach the Bills’ beat down and NFL fans roasted him
The Titans and Mike Vrabel entered their Monday Night Football matchup with the Bills (-10) hoping to rebound from a shocking Week 1 defeat to the Giants. Unfortunately, with Buffalo being a juggernaut and all, they weren’t willing to give ground to Tennessee’s request. After the Bills scored...
Yardbarker
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is it time for a change at QB in Pittsburgh?
On Sunday, the home crowd at Acrisure Stadium got their first in-person look at new Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Despite a win in Week One, Trubisky didn’t play well against the Cincinnati Bengals but at least it was on the road. However, this past week, at home...
Report: Steelers Frustrated With OC Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers are unhappy with their offense.
Steelers Don't Have a Quarterback Problem
For a second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers are letting their QB be a scapegoat.
Report: 49ers Work Out Four Veteran QBs After Trey Lance Injury
San Francisco is reportedly seeking to find an additional backup quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Cooper Rush’s Performance After Cowboys’ Big Win Over Bengals
Dallas Cowboys fans and team owner Jerry Jones can breathe after their 20-17 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 on Sunday. When it looked as if the sky was falling after Dak Prescott’s injury the week prior, Cooper Rush came in and provided some hope for the 2022 season. As Jones said, some of the angst around the franchise has been relieved — for this week at least.
Why there are two 'Monday Night Football' games in Week 2 that overlap
Normally, you’re used to a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 1. But that didn’t happen last week. Now, you’ve got two MNF games in Week 2: Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills starts at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN, and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why
There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Browns Fan News
Over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns lost in epic fashion as the New York Jets stormed back for a 31-30 win. During the late stages of the game, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was walking into the tunnel when he was hit with debris from the stands. Now, according to a statement from the team, they've identified the fan and plan to ban the fan.
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
Comments / 22