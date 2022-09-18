Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Students in Solon and Rocky River tested better than any other public school district in the state, according to the performance index component of the 2022 Ohio school report cards released last week. Solon had the top score of 110.1, followed by Rocky River at 108. Chagrin...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A shortage of delivery employees in the U.S. Postal Service has led to slow or no delivery in communities throughout Greater Cleveland, elsewhere in Ohio and across the nation. It’s a problem that was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and continues to linger, as the postal...
Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force will give a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a 2021 murder suspect. U.S. Marshals said Wylee Orr, 26, shot and killed Jamal Fitch on Aug. 11, 2021. The murder happened on E. 38th Street in...
We were joined in the mix studio by Cleveland State’s president Dr. Ty Stone. She shared her experience of being in the Cleveland Community over the first 80 days as the new College President. They also discussed the potential growth of the new Health and Science building and other programs that are showing major growth in the past year. Learn more about Cleveland State online at http://www.clevelandstatecc.edu/
At 1:35 p.m. Sept. 15, police were alerted by an automatic license plate reader that a car with a stolen license plate was passing through. An officer located the car stopped at a pump at the Circle K gas station, 29605 Aurora Road. Police detained the man by the car,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland will work with Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland State University on a solution for illegal dumping that’s powered by artificial intelligence. The end product will ideally provide new city-owned technology that Cleveland could use to identify people responsible for dumping,...
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Euthenics Inc., a Cleveland engineering firm, no more than $319,342 to perform feasibility and traffic studies for a possible new Interstate 71 interchange at Boston Road in Strongsville and Brunswick. Euthenics will also identify various design options for an I-71/Boston interchange and report...
Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans are passionate about their pizza. So much so that nearly three billion pizzas are eaten every year in this country – making pizza a $40 billion industry. Post-pandemic, pizza shops are still atop the charts when it comes to profit. B\ut they lost business...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Central Catholic High School was placed on lockdown late Tuesday morning out “of an abundance of caution”, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Cleveland said. Cleveland Central Catholic High School is located in the 6500 block of Baxter Ave. in the city’s Slavic...
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A U.S. Postal Service employee in Brooklyn is accused of stealing high-end shoes and phones from the mail. A federal grand jury in Cleveland on Monday handed up an indictment against Brandon Williams, also known as Brandon Trotter, on charges of theft of mail by a postal employee and misappropriation of postal funds.
Comments / 0