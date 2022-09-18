ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Rolling Cash 5” game were:

08-17-21-23-24

(eight, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Cleveland Scene

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Ohio Lottery#Seventeen#The Ohio Lottery
Cleveland Scene

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for Cleveland murder suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force will give a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a 2021 murder suspect. U.S. Marshals said Wylee Orr, 26, shot and killed Jamal Fitch on Aug. 11, 2021. The murder happened on E. 38th Street in...
CLEVELAND, OH
mymix1041.com

Dr. Ty Stone – New President of Cleveland State CC

We were joined in the mix studio by Cleveland State’s president Dr. Ty Stone. She shared her experience of being in the Cleveland Community over the first 80 days as the new College President. They also discussed the potential growth of the new Health and Science building and other programs that are showing major growth in the past year. Learn more about Cleveland State online at http://www.clevelandstatecc.edu/
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland high school placed on lockdown after threatening text

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Central Catholic High School was placed on lockdown late Tuesday morning out “of an abundance of caution”, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Cleveland said. Cleveland Central Catholic High School is located in the 6500 block of Baxter Ave. in the city’s Slavic...
CLEVELAND, OH
