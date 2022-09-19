ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
BALTIMORE, MD
Miami Herald

Step aside Mahomes & Allen. Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 2, soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

TUA! TUA! TUA! TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 2, OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Remember when Mom whipped out the Polaroid and took a photo of your first straight-A’s report card? OK I never got one, so my Mom didn’t, but some probably did. Anyway, take a picture of our Week 2 Top 25 NFL Quarterback Rankings, because rarely has a Dolphin been No. 1 in the 25 seasons of our rankings. But here’s Tua on top thanks to his 469-yard, six-TD performance in Baltimore Sunday equating to a huge 62.45-point game. That puts Tua narrowly ahead of...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Ravens-Patriots

Two Super Bowl-winning coaches square off when their teams meet in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens head north to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium. After facing the Jets in Week 1 and the Dolphins in Week 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Kay Adams and Omar Kelly Talk Tua and Miami Dolphins

Omar Kelly was a guest of Kay Adams on her new FanDuel morning show “UP AND ADAMS”. They spoke about Tua’s performance against the Ravens on Sunday and the Miami Dolphins. ( Skip to the 25:46 mark of the show)
MIAMI, FL

