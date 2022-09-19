Home Talent League: Stoughton lets six-run lead slip away in Sunday League title loss to Verona

Hulda Wesner passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 96 surrounded by her four children. She was born in Bern, Switzerland on June 15, 1926, to Edward and Hulda (Berner) Vollenweider. She came to the United States as an infant and was raised in New Glarus, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of Madison West High School in 1944. She married Lee Wesner on April 19, 1947. They moved around multiple times before building their own home in Verona in 1958. They raised their four children and taught them all the meaning of hard work and family values. She loved each one of her children unconditionally and taught them so many of life’s lessons, the greatest of which was generosity. Hulda was generous beyond measure. Always willing to do for others and give of herself and her resources. She was a wonderful cook and taught her girls how to fill multiple freezers in order to give away meals to others. She could yodel her way into your heart, and we have fond memories of her yodeling at many gatherings. Now, she’s yodeling with the angels.

VERONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO