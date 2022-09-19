Home Talent League: Stoughton lets six-run lead slip away in Sunday League title loss to Verona

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in WisconsinJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Girls tennis: Stoughton’s Jordan Bellisle, Alana Ringen continue hot streak at No. 1 doubles
Stoughton senior Jordan Bellisle began the season with a different partner at No. 1 doubles. What Stoughton coach Jason Model has found out is it’s not a good idea to break up a good connection. Bellisle and Alana Ringen have teamed up to play No. 1 doubles again and they are regaining their swagger back in a tune-up before the Badger Conference Tournament on Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Bellisle and Ringen knocked off Watertown’s top tandem in a No. 1 doubles match on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Stoughton High School.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls golf: Stoughton finishes 16th at Janesville Parker Invitational
The Stoughton girls golf team finished 16th in the Janesville Parker Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Riverside Golf Course. Stoughton split two Badger East Conference dual meets last week. The Vikings knocked off Fort Atkinson 219-226 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Koshkonong Country Club. The Vikings then lost a conference dual meet against Milton 183-206 at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
stoughtonnews.com
Volleyball: With confidence growing, Stoughton picks up pair of Badger East wins
New Stoughton volleyball coach Mike Schmidt wants to change the culture and expectations of winning and the Vikings took two hig steps last week in rallying for a pair of Badger East Conference wins. Schmidt has coached volleyball, girls basketball and boys golf at Edgerton and he has built a...
stoughtonnews.com
Football: Stoughton shut down by DeForest on new turf at Collins Field
It’s been a long time coming, but despite the Stoughton football team’s 41-0 Badger Small Conference loss to DeForest on Friday, Sept. 16, there’s no place like home. The Vikings played their first home game on the new turf at Collins Field at the Anderson Sports Complex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stoughtonnews.com
Boys soccer: Edgerton stays unbeaten with nonconference win over Stoughton
The Stoughton soccer team fell 5-2 to Edgerton in a nonconference match on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Edgerton High School. The loss drops the Vikings to 1-6-1 overall on the season, while keeping the Crimson Tide unbeaten at 4-0-3.
Ohio State blackout mode activated, as Wisconsin is dead on arrival
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially activated blackout mode vs. the Wisconsin Badgers. There will be a funeral in the Big Ten on Saturday night, as the Ohio State Buckeyes will lay to rest the Wisconsin Badgers’ slim College Football Playoff chances during their blackout game in The Horseshoe.
Wisconsin City Surprises Everyone As One of the Best Cities for Golf
When you think golf, you probably think warm weather and sunshine, but apparently you should also think about wearing a coat and snacking on some cheese. To say I am an avid golfer would be an outright lie. And I would never lie to you. So I'm no expert here,...
stoughtonnews.com
Rural voices: Road repairs have silver lining
Dairy breakfasts are a revered summertime tradition across Wisconsin, an annual celebration and affirmation of the rural way of life in a state known as “America’s Dairyland.”. But this year the popular dairy breakfast in Blanchardville was canceled after organizers decided that a spate of road and bridge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Power restored to most customers after crash on Madison’s west side | News
MADISON (WKOW) — A vehicle crashed into an electrical box on Madison’s west side Monday, causing power outages in the area, according to the Madison Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Gibson said at about 11:22 pm a vehicle going north in the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard ran into an electrical box. The box then started on fire.
stoughtonnews.com
Hulda Wesner
Hulda Wesner passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 96 surrounded by her four children. She was born in Bern, Switzerland on June 15, 1926, to Edward and Hulda (Berner) Vollenweider. She came to the United States as an infant and was raised in New Glarus, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of Madison West High School in 1944. She married Lee Wesner on April 19, 1947. They moved around multiple times before building their own home in Verona in 1958. They raised their four children and taught them all the meaning of hard work and family values. She loved each one of her children unconditionally and taught them so many of life’s lessons, the greatest of which was generosity. Hulda was generous beyond measure. Always willing to do for others and give of herself and her resources. She was a wonderful cook and taught her girls how to fill multiple freezers in order to give away meals to others. She could yodel her way into your heart, and we have fond memories of her yodeling at many gatherings. Now, she’s yodeling with the angels.
Could be end of an era for iconic Hebron restaurant
After 53 years in the family, The Dari in Hebron is facing a new era. Martha Johnson and Mary Noonan’s last day running The Dari was Sunday. If the sisters find a buyer for the restaurant before spring 2023, they say they plan to retire.
Wisconsin’s Largest Pumpkin Farm Is Ready to Delight Your Entire Family
I may be wrong here, but I think a lot of people's favorite thing about the Fall season is the experiences that come with it. Sure, the changing leaf colors are a wonderful sight to behold but come on, you can't beat a great day spent at a pumpkin or apple farm soaking up all the fun and fall treats!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect who allegedly attacked elderly man in Culver’s parking lot charged
MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of attacking an elderly man in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s last month was charged Monday. Samuel R. Turner, 58, is charged with physical abuse on an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor battery. Madison police arrested Turner last week. RELATED: Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly...
Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
spectrumnews1.com
Voting begins to find the 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin'
MADISON, Wis. — Voting is now underway for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The contest, sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, highlights some of the most interesting things manufactured in the Badger State. Last year alone, more than 150 products were...
Channel 3000
Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October
He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
US 151 back open in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The left two southbound lanes of US 151 are back open near County C in Sun Prairie following a crash. The incident was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. A fire truck, ambulance, and multiple police squad cars were at the scene. Dane County dispatchers...
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
Comments / 0