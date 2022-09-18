Inside the grand hall of the United Nations, the world's leaders are convening this week, each taking a turn to speak at the high-level leaders' meeting at the U.N. General Assembly. It's a practice rooted in diplomatic decorum and strict protocol.But walk a few blocks — past the metal detectors and through the maze of police barricades — and another tradition unfolds: protests. Out here, fewer rules apply. And plenty of shouting is welcome.With the world's attention focused on the General Assembly and the leaders gathered there, disparate groups with far-ranging grievances congregate in the hopes of catching some...

ADVOCACY ・ 39 MINUTES AGO