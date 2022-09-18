Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Putin's call-up won't make a dent in Ukraine for months and is already sowing panic at home with protests and people racing to get out of the country
Even if Russia can deploy thousands of troops in the coming weeks, it may not be enough to address the underlying issues plaguing its war effort.
GLIMPSES: On fringes of UN perimeter, placards and protests
Inside the grand hall of the United Nations, the world's leaders are convening this week, each taking a turn to speak at the high-level leaders' meeting at the U.N. General Assembly. It's a practice rooted in diplomatic decorum and strict protocol.But walk a few blocks — past the metal detectors and through the maze of police barricades — and another tradition unfolds: protests. Out here, fewer rules apply. And plenty of shouting is welcome.With the world's attention focused on the General Assembly and the leaders gathered there, disparate groups with far-ranging grievances congregate in the hopes of catching some...
Swiss mull banning factory farms
The Swiss will vote Sunday on whether to ban intensive livestock farming in the largely rural country, which already has some of the world's strictest animal welfare laws. The Swiss would also have to invest large amounts in costly inspections of foreign farms, it argues.
