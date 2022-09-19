ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Noles Fan
2d ago

Cooper gave a lazy half hearted effort to recover the on side kick. That’s on him. And Hunt doesn’t seem to know when to stay inbounds. Poor coaching and lack of communication. Defense has been awful in the secondary. Joe Woods needs to be fired

