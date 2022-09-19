ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote: The Oklahoman's Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-17 in cross country, softball, volleyball

Voting is now open for The Oklahoman's Athlete of the Week poll for Sept. 11-17 in cross country, fastpitch softball and volleyball. Fans can vote until noon Friday. Results of the poll will be in Saturday's edition of The Oklahoman.

Here are the nominees.

Boys cross country

Jordan Coody, Sr., North Rock Creek: He won North Creek’s Heartland Championship Invitational on Saturday with a time of 16:19.71. Coody also won the North Canadian River Conference meet at North Rock Creek on Tuesday in 16:25.37.

Jackson Fowler, Sr., Heritage Hall: He placed second at North Rock’s Heartland Championship Invitational, finishing in 16:32.37.

Mason Wyett, Jr., Bethany: He placed second in 16:56.54 at Bethany’s small school race Friday. Wyett finished just 0.31 seconds behind the winner, Plainview sophomore Jonathan Garcia.

Girls cross country

Morgan Kirkland, So., Edmond North: She won the 5-kilometer large school race at Bethany’s meet, completing the run in 18:39.80. Kirkland also helped Edmond North claim the team title.

Daigan Miller, So., Minco: She placed second in the two-mile small school race at Bethany with a time of 12:54.22 at Bethany’s meet Friday.

Baylee Tapley, So., Bethel: She won the North Canadian River Conference meet at North Rock Creek on Tuesday, finishing in 12:42.96. Tapley also led Bethel to the team championship.

Softball

Brylee Fanning, Jr., Southmoore : The Northeastern State commit hit .556 with seven RBI and five runs scored last week.

Landry Garza, Sr., Mustang : The Central Oklahoma commit was dominant in the circle and at the plate. She went 2-0 while allowing just three hits and striking out 18 batters for a .064 ERA. At the plate, she batted .545 with a home run.

Taybor Moss, So., Piedmont : Moss went on a tear from the plate. She recorded 12 hits for a .667 batting average with five doubles and two home runs. She also had nine RBI.

Volleyball

Jenna Houk, Sr., Deer Creek : Houk made major contributions to Deer Creek’s three-set sweeps of Norman and Enid. The SWOSU commit had 10 kills in 22 attempts against the Tigers and 12 kills in 17 attempts against the Pacers.

Kathrin Rowe, Jr., Edmond Memorial : Edmond Memorial beat No. 2 Broken Arrow in three straight sets to win the Owasso Invitational, and Rowe received MVP honors. During the past week, the setter/hitter also helped the Bulldogs defeat Edmond Santa Fe and top-ranked Class 6A team Bishop Kelley.

Rachel Tate, Sr., McGuinness: McGuinness claimed three-set victories against Southmoore and Carl Albert during the past week. Right-side hitter Tate posted a .429 hitting percentage to propel her team past the SaberCats.

