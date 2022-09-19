Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Tulsa hands 17th ranked soccer Bears their first loss of the season
SPRINGFIELD – The Missouri State men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night, falling to Tulsa, 3-0, to conclude the team’s non-conference slate. “Tulsa is a good team, and to beat good teams you have to score goals and we didn’t score today,”...
Ozark Sports Zone
Area cross country runners battle the heat at Nixa Invitational
NIXA – As runners crossed the finish line at the Riann Lubinski Invitational on Tuesday afternoon, their final times, places and team scores weren’t their most immediate concern. Those were the kinds of things best discussed around a water cooler. When officials fired the gun for the start...
Bill Self in Springfield for Steak and Steak
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Jayhawk is crossing enemy lines, but it’s all for a good cause. Kansas, and hall of fame, head coach Bill Self made a stop in Springfield on Tuesday for the benefit dinner and auction that helps raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. It’s the first time the […]
sgfcitizen.org
What will it take to keep teachers in Missouri classrooms? Commission chaired by Springfield ‘trucking guy’ has ideas
On Sept. 12, a commission tasked with addressing the state’s teacher shortage completed their final meeting and compiled a draft of nine ways that changes to Missouri policy could improve teacher retention and recruitment. At the top of the list is an immediate need to lock in better starting...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
KTTS
Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri
(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Confessions of a teenage idiot
I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks
(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
Stop at a gas station leads to $100K lottery win in Springfield
“You never, ever think that anything like that is going to happen to you,” the winner said in the news release.
KYTV
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
Missouri murderer sentenced to 30 years in prison
An Eldridge man was sentenced to 30 years behind bars at his sentencing today, Sept. 20.
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
Lawrence County Record
Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership
Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
houstonherald.com
Cabool teen seriously injured in Douglas County accident
Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56,...
Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year. Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options. When complete, all remodeled stores […]
