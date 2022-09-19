ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Tulsa hands 17th ranked soccer Bears their first loss of the season

SPRINGFIELD – The Missouri State men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night, falling to Tulsa, 3-0, to conclude the team’s non-conference slate. “Tulsa is a good team, and to beat good teams you have to score goals and we didn’t score today,”...
TULSA, OK
Ozark Sports Zone

Area cross country runners battle the heat at Nixa Invitational

NIXA – As runners crossed the finish line at the Riann Lubinski Invitational on Tuesday afternoon, their final times, places and team scores weren’t their most immediate concern. Those were the kinds of things best discussed around a water cooler. When officials fired the gun for the start...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Bill Self in Springfield for Steak and Steak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Jayhawk is crossing enemy lines, but it’s all for a good cause. Kansas, and hall of fame, head coach Bill Self made a stop in Springfield on Tuesday for the benefit dinner and auction that helps raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. It’s the first time the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield, MO
KTTS

Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Confessions of a teenage idiot

I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
BRANSON, MO
KSN News

U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks

(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
HARTVILLE, MO
KYTV

Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
NEOSHO, MO
Lawrence County Record

Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership

Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
AURORA, MO
houstonherald.com

Cabool teen seriously injured in Douglas County accident

Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56,...
CABOOL, MO
KOLR10 News

Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year. Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options. When complete, all remodeled stores […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

