Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
DeKalb offering $100 gift cards for COVID shots at weekend event
DeKalb County will host a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend, offering $100 prepaid debit cards to anyo...
Grady Hospital to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grady Memorial Hospital will soon serve as a training site for Army trauma teams. Grady and the U.S. Army Surgeon General’s Office held a ceremony to mark the partnership. This partnership will make Grady the eighth trauma center in the country to serve as a...
Residents of senior living facility scared after numerous car break-ins
ATLANTA - Thieves are preying on people living in a senior living apartment complex. Residents at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Atlanta say it does not matter where they park, what time they park, or even if they leave their car unlocked, there is always a fear of waking up knowing their car may have been broken into.
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
4 hurt after large brawl among juveniles ends in gunfire in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large brawl between juveniles ended in gunfire and multiple injuries Tuesday night. According to DeKalb County police, four people were injured when shots were fired during a fight in front of a home at 5:41 p.m. in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off Rockbridge Road.
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
1 Person Dead After A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Sandy Springs (Atlanta, GA)
Sandy Springs Police Department responded to a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Interstate 285 westbound at Riverside Drive in Sandy Springs.
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County
If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
Missing Turned Murdered: Atlanta Woman Missing Since July Presumed Dead
A missing person case has now turned into a homicide in the case of Atlanta woman. . The 24-year-old was last seen on on July 31st at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments located at 1660 Peachtree St.
Police activity spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Monday night. Authorities were spotted investigating near the QuikTrip at 2753 Wesley Chapel Rd. 11Alive had a crew at the scene where multiple evidence markers were spotted near the Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow...
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
Aging in Atlanta event returns in person this fall
For the first time since 2019, the fall Aging in Atlanta event is back in person.
Man pretending to deliver food steals package instead in Henry County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a package from a home while pretending to deliver food. The incident took place on Sept. 16. The man, who is wearing a baseball cap and jacket and holding a bag, was captured on video by a surveillance camera.
15 people displaced after apartment fire in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - An apartment fire has displaced over a dozen people in Clayton County. Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m., the Red Cross says its Disaster Action Team responded to a multi-unit apartment building fire in Morrow. They say they are currently working to assist 15 people. Red Cross...
Vehicle fire shuts down portion of I-285 South during busy morning commute
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A vehicle fire had all southbound lanes on I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway closed Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Story of Dogs Stolen From Atlanta Rescue Shelter Is So Heartbreaking We Can't Even
Sometimes, cold-hearted people remind us why we prefer animals, and whoever is behind this break-in is no exception. The unidentified person broke into Georgia-based rescue @pawsatlanta and made away with three of the shelter's beloved rescue dogs. Needless to say, the shelter staff was heartbroken. The rescue's local and online...
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
