ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Grady Hospital to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grady Memorial Hospital will soon serve as a training site for Army trauma teams. Grady and the U.S. Army Surgeon General’s Office held a ceremony to mark the partnership. This partnership will make Grady the eighth trauma center in the country to serve as a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Residents of senior living facility scared after numerous car break-ins

ATLANTA - Thieves are preying on people living in a senior living apartment complex. Residents at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Atlanta say it does not matter where they park, what time they park, or even if they leave their car unlocked, there is always a fear of waking up knowing their car may have been broken into.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Point, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Metro Atlanta#Hospital#Medical Services#General Health#Atlanta Medical Center#Amc
atlantafi.com

How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County

If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS 46

15 people displaced after apartment fire in Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - An apartment fire has displaced over a dozen people in Clayton County. Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m., the Red Cross says its Disaster Action Team responded to a multi-unit apartment building fire in Morrow. They say they are currently working to assist 15 people. Red Cross...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy