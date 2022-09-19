ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Aces win 1st WNBA title

By Catherine Garcia
 2 days ago
M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces won their first-ever WNBA title on Sunday, beating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game 4 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Chelsea Gray scored 20 points, and was named Finals MVP. Riquna William had 17 points for the Aces, followed by Kelsey Plum with 16 points, Jackie Young with 13 points, and A'ja Wilson with 11 points. For the Connecticut Sun, Courtney Williams led with 17 points, with Jonquel Jones scoring 13 points and DeWanna Bonner 12 points.

"They're unbelievable on the court, but they're unbelievable humans, first and foremost," Aces coach Becky Hammon said of her team. "They care about each other. They invest in each other. It's been an absolute honor to be their coach. I saw excellence and I wanted to be a part of it."

This is the first professional title for a Las Vegas sports team, and Aces owner Mark Davis — who also owns the Las Vegas Raiders — lifted the trophy into the air before passing it along to the players. "Las Vegas, we are world champions," he said.

