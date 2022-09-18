Just because it takes less labor to make an electric vehicle it doesn't mean that customers want them. They are overpriced, underpowered, and have a limited range. Most of these glorified golf carts are going to end up being crushed.
Good to see Biden is following in Obamas footsteps by decimating the auto industry.
More empty and decaying factories coming soon. Not only auto manufacturers, but all the suppliers too.
