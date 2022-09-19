ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
ECONOMY
CNN

Ford: Gas cars are a growth business for us

When Ford chief executive Jim Farley split the company's passenger vehicle business into two parts — one for electric cars, the other for gasoline-powered vehicles — Farley put himself in charge of the electric car business, a division called Model e. The assumption among a lot of industry observers was that the person running the gasoline vehicle businesses, then, was there to nurse that dying technology through its final years.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Fords#Smartphone#Vehicles#Ford Pro Telematics#Ford Ford Telematics#Fordauthority#Non Ford
fordauthority.com

Next-Generation Ford Transit Courier Van Spotted Testing For First Time

The Ford Transit Courier has been on sale in Europe for a number of years now, and slots in the automaker’s lineup just below the Transit Connect, riding on the same Ford B platform as the Ford Fiesta. Roughly one year ago, the Ford Transit Courier also launched in Mexico in a variety of configurations including one door, two doors, sans side doors, and with an optional retractable grill that helped expand cargo space. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted the next-generation Ford Transit Courier for the very first time.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid, Diesel Variants Revealed

Fresh off a year in which it was the best-selling vehicle in the UK, the Ford Transit Custom gained an all-electric variant in the E-Transit Custom, which was revealed back in May, though we didn’t receive additional details on the EV van until earlier this month. Since then, Ford Authority spies have spotted the new gas-powered Ford Transit Custom wearing both heavy camo and no camo whatsoever, confirming that the ICE version of the van will live on for a new generation as well. Now, the next-gen Ford Transit Custom has been revealed entirely at the 2022 IAA Transportation Show in Germany.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Top Speed

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Makes The Last Call With 807 HP

Dodge launched the fifth out of a series of seven “Last Call” models the company designed to say goodbye to the traditional Charger and Challenger as a new era is about to begin. After the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, the new Charger King Daytona made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will be limited to only 300 units and comes with an extra 10 horsepower over the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - the model it is based on. The sixth model will be unveiled on September 21, 2022, while the last one will arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. You can start placing your orders later in the fall of 2022 when we will also get details on the prices.
CARS
The Associated Press

Allison Transmission and Anadolu Isuzu Partner on Electric Trucks and Buses

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic joint cooperation agreement (JCA) with Turkey’s leading bus and truck manufacturer Anadolu Isuzu. As a part of this JCA, Allison eGen Power ® 100S electric axles will be integrated into Anadolu Isuzu’s light-duty truck and midibus platforms for refuse, distribution and public transportation applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005758/en/ The Allison eGen Power® 100S electric axle will be integrated into Anadolu Isuzu’s light-duty truck and midibus platforms for refuse, distribution and public transportation applications. The 100S is among the most powerful propulsion solutions in its class, with an architecture tuned for high acceleration and high top speed without sacrificing efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Ford reveals all-new ‘smartphone on wheels’ E-Transit Custom commercial EV van

At the Hannover IAA Transportation event, Ford revealed new features and specifications of its all-new E Transit Custom, a fully electric commercial van, or what the automaker calls a “smartphone on wheels.”. Since releasing the E-Transit, Ford has quickly become a leader in commercial electric vehicles. According to Ford’s...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

139K+
Followers
34K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy