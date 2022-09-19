ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Judge grants new trial against Columbus officers accused of excessive force in 2017 arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eight Columbus Division of Police officers who are accused of violating a man's civil rights during an arrest in 2017 will be on trial again. Attorneys representing Timothy Davis said a judge granted a partial new trial on Tuesday, accusing the officers of using excessive force while trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants. The City of Columbus is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'

LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Camera catches Ohio teens stomping on car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Attorneys in latest Columbus officer-involved shooting examine Andre's Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than three-and-a-half minutes passed before officers rendered aid to Donovan Lewis after he was shot by Ofc. Ricky Anderson and handcuffed, according to body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department. Family members are questioning if the time allotted goes against Andre's Law. Andre's...
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

17-year-olds arrested with guns in schools

COLUMBUS – Columbus police have charged two teenagers with weapons-related offenses after they brought guns into their schools on Tuesday. One of the students was arrested after he joked about having a gun inside Whetstone High School and authorities found a weapon was in his backpack shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to detectives with the Columbus police Gun Crimes Unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Short North bartender injured in bar fight dies

Gregory Coleman Jr., the longtime Short North Pint House employee who was critically wounded in a bar fight, has died, according to a family attorney. According to attorney Edward Hastie, who is representing the Coleman family, Gregory died on Sunday morning as a result of the injuries he sustained in a bar fight earlier this month.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Victim of beating dies from injuries

COLUMBUS – Two men accused of violently assaulting a bartender will be charged with murder since Gregory Coleman Jr. died as a result of the beating he received two weeks ago. Coleman, 37, was pronounced at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, 13 days after police say the Short North Pint House...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

BPD busts Columbus man with drugs

Bellefontaine Police were sent to Wayside Trailer Court, on Garfield Avenue, Friday morning for a complaint. One of the suspects located at the residence had an active warrant for his arrest from Franklin County for aggravated possession of drugs. The suspect, Shannon Murphy of Columbus, was inside the residence. Murphy...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver overdoses and crashes into Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Bridge Street Tuesday morning on a one-vehicle accident. According to reports from deputies on the scene, the driver suffered an apparent drug overdose and crashed into the front of a business in the 2000 block. First responders...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate reports of shots fired in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in Yoctangee Park. According to reports provided to the Guardian, officers responded to the park shortly before 11 p.m. on September 14 after dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the area. Officers arrived in the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

