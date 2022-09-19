Read full article on original website
Family of Columbus man killed in February is demanding answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Mardis Jr. should be turning 25 on Oct. 16. He should be able to hold his now, 5-month-old baby girl. He should still be here. On the cold night of Feb. 5 this year, Lee Mardis Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend were attacked on Gilbert Street.
Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
Judge grants new trial against Columbus officers accused of excessive force in 2017 arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eight Columbus Division of Police officers who are accused of violating a man's civil rights during an arrest in 2017 will be on trial again. Attorneys representing Timothy Davis said a judge granted a partial new trial on Tuesday, accusing the officers of using excessive force while trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants. The City of Columbus is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
Camera catches Ohio teens stomping on car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
‘Suspicious’ body found in Columbus home gets homicide detectives involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home. Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was […]
Attorneys in latest Columbus officer-involved shooting examine Andre's Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than three-and-a-half minutes passed before officers rendered aid to Donovan Lewis after he was shot by Ofc. Ricky Anderson and handcuffed, according to body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department. Family members are questioning if the time allotted goes against Andre's Law. Andre's...
Deputy describes scene of home where children found in cage, carrying meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County Sheriff’s deputy is describing the inside of a home where two children, one locked inside a cage, were rescued earlier this week. Hocking County Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz said officers discovered the Bear Run Road home in disrepair Sunday when deputies went to the home for a sexual […]
17-year-olds arrested with guns in schools
COLUMBUS – Columbus police have charged two teenagers with weapons-related offenses after they brought guns into their schools on Tuesday. One of the students was arrested after he joked about having a gun inside Whetstone High School and authorities found a weapon was in his backpack shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to detectives with the Columbus police Gun Crimes Unit.
Short North bartender injured in bar fight dies
Gregory Coleman Jr., the longtime Short North Pint House employee who was critically wounded in a bar fight, has died, according to a family attorney. According to attorney Edward Hastie, who is representing the Coleman family, Gregory died on Sunday morning as a result of the injuries he sustained in a bar fight earlier this month.
Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
Two Hilltop homes riddled with bullets during a rash of shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in west Columbus say they are living in fear after their two homes were shot up last week. "All of a sudden we heard, boom, boom, boom," said Roy Ferrell. "My daughter had sawdust on her. I had sawdust chips all over me." Ferrell...
Student arrested after stolen gun found at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester student was arrested on Tuesday after a stolen gun was reported to be on school property. Deputies responded to Canal Winchester High School around 9 a.m. after district officials initiated a non-emergency lockdown, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement found the stolen gun in […]
Victim of beating dies from injuries
COLUMBUS – Two men accused of violently assaulting a bartender will be charged with murder since Gregory Coleman Jr. died as a result of the beating he received two weeks ago. Coleman, 37, was pronounced at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, 13 days after police say the Short North Pint House...
Three adults arrested after child found in cage, another holding drug pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Three adults have been arrested after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, according the sheriff’s office. HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road pertaining to […]
Chip, a horse with Franklin County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit, dies at 18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old retired race horse who later became a prized member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has died, the office announced Tuesday. Chip, who joined the Mounted Unit in 2020 after retiring from a successful racing career, died after two years of service to Franklin County residents, whether it be […]
BPD busts Columbus man with drugs
Bellefontaine Police were sent to Wayside Trailer Court, on Garfield Avenue, Friday morning for a complaint. One of the suspects located at the residence had an active warrant for his arrest from Franklin County for aggravated possession of drugs. The suspect, Shannon Murphy of Columbus, was inside the residence. Murphy...
Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
Driver overdoses and crashes into Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Bridge Street Tuesday morning on a one-vehicle accident. According to reports from deputies on the scene, the driver suffered an apparent drug overdose and crashed into the front of a business in the 2000 block. First responders...
Police investigate reports of shots fired in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in Yoctangee Park. According to reports provided to the Guardian, officers responded to the park shortly before 11 p.m. on September 14 after dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the area. Officers arrived in the...
