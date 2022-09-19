The leaves are starting to turn, and so is the calendar, which means it’s time for the Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge Fall Fish Boil, set for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Serving begins at 5 at the lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. in Stoughton, and will likely run until 7 p.m. or until the food runs out. Tickets are $18 per person and $9 for kids ages 5-12, and are available at the door. The menu includes Icelandic cod, potatoes, carrots, onions, bread, coleslaw, cherry dessert, and a beverage. Carry-out containers are available.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO