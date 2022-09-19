Read full article on original website
Plane Crashes During Race in Reno Air Show, Pilot Dead in Fireball
A military jet smashed to Earth right in the middle of a race with another jet -- part of an air show in Nevada -- taking one pilot's life and horrifying the onlooking crowd. The disaster unfolded Sunday at the Reno Air Races ... and you can see the red plane -- an Aero L-29 Delfin -- swiftly lost altitude while racing another jet, and burst into flames upon impact.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Tuesday afternoon. The Authorities stated that heavy rainfall might be the reason after a trash truck overturned and crashed. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries following the crash. The identity of the driver was...
Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round
STEAD, Nev. — One person is dead after a single jet racing during the National Championship Air Races crashed Sunday afternoon near Reno, Nevada. WARNING: Videos and photos in this story might be graphic and disturbing to readers. The plane crashed at a high speed on lap 3 of...
Reno Air Races confirm pilot Aaron Hogue died in fatal crash Sunday
The Reno Air Racing Association confirmed at a press conference Monday that L-29 pilot Aaron Hogue, 61, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race on Sunday. “While we cannot change this tragedy, I would ask everybody to think, pray and honor Aaron for his passion for life and certainly his passion...
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall
FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
FAA to investigate fatal single-jet crash at Reno Air Races; pilot's name not released
5:37 p.m. update: Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, provided a brief update Sunday at the terminal at Stead Airport on the fatal jet crash. ...
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
Apple device used to track stolen vehicle
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owner of a stolen vehicle was able to help police track it down using an Apple device. Reno Police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 10:00 p.m. Monday. With the owner’s help, officers were able to track the vehicle to Sutro Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove away, hitting another car after a short pursuit. The suspect ran away, but was arrested nearby.
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
Jackknifed big rig blocking eastbound lanes on I-80 near Floriston Way
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A jackknifed big rig is blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic near Floriston Way on Interstate 80, according to Caltrans. According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Truckee, eastbound traffic is currently being turned around at Hirschdale Road. As of 8:54 p.m., westbound lanes have opened, according […]
Officer-involved shooting suspect forgiven by victim’s mother
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 8th, Reno Police responded to a call reported only as a ‘disturbance’, but they arrived in a quiet upscale neighborhood in the southwest expecting trouble. The person calling them said there was a man armed with a knife. They found a man,...
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
Groundbreaking ceremony held Monday for Meyers bike trail project
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning in Meyers for a new bridge project that will cross the Upper Truckee River and include connections to Washoe Meadows State Park and Tahoe Paradise Park and the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School. On hand to...
Plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe moves forward
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe is one big step closer to banning single-use plastic water bottles. The city council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance that would do just that. “Mark Twain said, ‘Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.’ so I guess we […]
The Sept. 20, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Today is National Voter Registration Day. Sample ballots are available at govotedouglas.com. Early voting doesn’t start until October, but machines will be available at both the Community Center in Gardnerville and the historic courthouse in Minden. There’s a lot of information on the elections in...
Mosquito Fire 34% contained; Showers, snow – no smoke – in forecast through Wednesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Colder temperatures, good humidity recovery, and precipitation arrived overnight helping firefighters make substantial progress with containment on the Mosquito Fire. Air quality is good around Lake Tahoe on Sunday and, after having some smoke issues earlier in the morning, conditions are improving in Truckee...
New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno
In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
