Reno, NV

TMZ.com

Plane Crashes During Race in Reno Air Show, Pilot Dead in Fireball

A military jet smashed to Earth right in the middle of a race with another jet -- part of an air show in Nevada -- taking one pilot's life and horrifying the onlooking crowd. The disaster unfolded Sunday at the Reno Air Races ... and you can see the red plane -- an Aero L-29 Delfin -- swiftly lost altitude while racing another jet, and burst into flames upon impact.
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified

Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall

FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
FLORISTON, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Apple device used to track stolen vehicle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owner of a stolen vehicle was able to help police track it down using an Apple device. Reno Police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 10:00 p.m. Monday. With the owner’s help, officers were able to track the vehicle to Sutro Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove away, hitting another car after a short pursuit. The suspect ran away, but was arrested nearby.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Jackknifed big rig blocking eastbound lanes on I-80 near Floriston Way

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A jackknifed big rig is blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic near Floriston Way on Interstate 80, according to Caltrans. According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Truckee, eastbound traffic is currently being turned around at Hirschdale Road. As of 8:54 p.m., westbound lanes have opened, according […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Officer-involved shooting suspect forgiven by victim’s mother

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 8th, Reno Police responded to a call reported only as a ‘disturbance’, but they arrived in a quiet upscale neighborhood in the southwest expecting trouble. The person calling them said there was a man armed with a knife. They found a man,...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Groundbreaking ceremony held Monday for Meyers bike trail project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning in Meyers for a new bridge project that will cross the Upper Truckee River and include connections to Washoe Meadows State Park and Tahoe Paradise Park and the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School. On hand to...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

Plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe moves forward

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe is one big step closer to banning single-use plastic water bottles. The city council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance that would do just that. “Mark Twain said, ‘Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.’ so I guess we […]
Record-Courier

The Sept. 20, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Today is National Voter Registration Day. Sample ballots are available at govotedouglas.com. Early voting doesn’t start until October, but machines will be available at both the Community Center in Gardnerville and the historic courthouse in Minden. There’s a lot of information on the elections in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mcindependentnews.com

New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
RENO, NV

