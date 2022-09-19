I've always struggled with my identity, not because I don't know who I am or because I'm going through a crisis, but rather because I just find it difficult to describe myself to others in a way in which they can understand my unique experience. I was born and raised in Chula Vista, California, a city in the South Bay region of San Diego a couple of miles north of the Mexican border. Both of my parents were born and raised in Mexico, and with my dad's family being from Tijuana (Mexico's bordering city to San Diego), I must've been a few days old when I applied for my first passport.

