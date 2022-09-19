ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated

SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

‘Do you ever give up on someone you love?’

Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

This 35-Year-Old Makes 6-Figures Gardening and Teaching About Plants in San Diego

Kevin Espiritu doesn’t believe in having a green thumb. He believes that anyone can learn how to garden with the right tips and tools. Espiritu is the founder and CEO of Epic Gardening. It is a one-stop-shop for a wide range of plant-lovers, from those looking to perfect their tomatoes to others who just want to keep their latest houseplant alive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SDSU to offer academic course on Bad Bunny in 2023

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University students who are super fans of global superstar, Bad Bunny, will be able to take a class about his impact on Latin culture in 2023. Dr. Nate Rodríguez, the associate director of Journalism & Media Studies at San Diego State, has taught a course on Selena Quintanilla at SDSU. Now, he says people can expect to see a course on Bad Bunny at SDSU in 2023, according to CBS News Bay Area article.
SAN DIEGO, CA
calbears.com

Just A Kid From Chula Vista

I've always struggled with my identity, not because I don't know who I am or because I'm going through a crisis, but rather because I just find it difficult to describe myself to others in a way in which they can understand my unique experience. I was born and raised in Chula Vista, California, a city in the South Bay region of San Diego a couple of miles north of the Mexican border. Both of my parents were born and raised in Mexico, and with my dad's family being from Tijuana (Mexico's bordering city to San Diego), I must've been a few days old when I applied for my first passport.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen

San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Papalo To Bring Sonoran-Style Mexican BBQ To San Diego's South Park

The founding chef behind San Diego's Michelin-recognized LOLA 55 modern taqueria is launching a second Sonoran-style Mexican barbecue eatery, this time in South Park. This past summer, Chef Andrew 'Drew' Bent left his position as executive chef and partner of LOLA 55 in San Diego's East Village, which he helped open in August 2018 after several years of menu and concept development. During Chef Drew's tenure at LOLA 55, the restaurant earned the highly coveted Bib Gourmand distinction from California’s Michelin Guide. In August, Chef Drew opened Papalito within the new Little Thief Wine Bar in San Diego's North Park, offering a Sonoran barbecue flavors in a sandwich and bistro menu. Chef Drew will soon open a sister concept as part of the incoming Bock Bar in San Diego's South Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
