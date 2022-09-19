What channel is Dancing with the Stars on? Season 31 premiere date, actual release time, contestants, how to stream Episode 1 online

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. It ain’t fall without a new season of Dancing with the Stars — and Season 31 is out now to remind us of what time of year it is. The beloved reality competition series may be in its 31st season, but it has a whole lot of tricks up its ruffled and/or bedazzled sleeve. This is the very first time that DWTS is airing exclusively on Disney+, and this series marks the first time that Disney+ is broadcasting anything live. It’s a bold new era for Dancing with the Stars, and it comes commercial-free on a streaming service.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO