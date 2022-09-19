Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stunt pilot is killed in front of thousands of stunned spectators at Nevada air races after flying too low and crashing into field
This is the horrifying moment a jet plunged into the ground before erupting in a huge fireball, killing the pilot. Footage posted on Twitter on Sunday starts off with two planes racing across the Reno mountains in Nevada when one of them gets too low and crashes into a field.
generalaviationnews.com
Piper pilot narrowly avoids mid-air
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. Earlier today I departed VFR from...
Plane Passenger's Method to Get More Leg Room on Flight Outrages Internet
"Generally speaking, I hate people," one user said as the internet turned against the space-grabbing passenger.
Washington Examiner
Terrifying moment: Fighter pilot ejects after bird gets sucked into jet engine
A newly released video by the military shows the moments before a Navy trainer jet collided with a large bird that caused it to crash into a nearby neighborhood in Lake Worth, Texas, last year. The footage, obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, occurred while the jet was descending to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flying at 200 feet in an open-air plane
Matt Tisdale’s Air Cam doesn’t fly as high, or as fast, as most planes, but he says it’s one of the most relaxing planes to fly, and it has a great view.
H1, the eVTOL that can go up to 140 mph and fit into a garage
The good news is that it only needs a 20-hour training over a regular driver's license.
Comments / 0