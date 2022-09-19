Read full article on original website
Buccaneers’ explanation for Bruce Arians being on the sidelines tells only part of the story
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current...
How to Watch: Packers at Buccaneers in Week 3 Showdown
Here’s this week’s viewing information plus a bunch of quick-hitting notes as we turn the page to this week’s huge NFC clash.
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
Fans React to Cardinals’ Comeback Vs Raiders
Sunday was definitely one for the books — and surely a highlight for the Arizona Cardinals’ early season. After looking much like the Week 1 letdown that transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals stormed back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Fans and spectators...
Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
Report: Patriots host Jamie Collins for free-agent visit
Is another reunion in the works for Jamie Collins and the New England Patriots?. The veteran linebacker was in Foxboro for a free-agent visit on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. If he signs with the Patriots, it will mark his fourth stint with the organization. Collins, 32, originally was selected...
Former All-Pro explains why Eagles are NFC's best team
The Eagles' time as a dark horse Super Bowl contender is over. After Monday night's demonstrative national television win over the Vikings in South Philly, the Birds are officially on everyone's radar. Jalen Hurts is legit, the weapons are stacked, the defense is dangerous, and everything is clicking through two weeks.
3 Biggest Raiders’ Disappointments From NFL Week 2
Well, that was something yesterday. The only thought Las Vegas Raiders fans will have after this weekend’s abomination will be to try and figure out the quickest way to erase that game from their memory. The Raiders started off about as well as possible. They led 20-0 at halftime and 23-7 as the third quarter came to a close. That absolutely did not last, and they lost 29-23 in overtime. Here are the Raiders’ three biggest disappointments from this week’s loss.
Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to...
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
Why Aiyuk says 49ers' QB storyline is non-issue in locker room
SANTA CLARA -- There has been nonstop media discussion regarding the 49ers’ Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo quarterback situation since the beginning of the NFL offseason, but Brandon Aiyuk claims those are only big storylines to those outside team headquarters. The 49ers' wide receiver spoke to NBC Sports Bay...
Browns place former Patriots DE on injured reserve
Chase Winovich's debut season with the Cleveland Browns has hit a snag. The former New England Patriots defensive end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games. He reaggravated a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the preseason and limited him in the regular-season opener.
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats
Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play. Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to...
Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'
Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
Arizona Cardinals Vs. Las Vegas Raiders First Half Recap
The Cardinals fell flat in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona will jog into the locker room down 20-0. No offense and poor defense have led to a difficult task ahead in the second half. Heading into week two, the Cardinals found themselves without wide receivers Rondale...
Browns identify, plan to ban fan who hit Jimmy Haslam with bottle during Sunday’s loss
The Browns plan to ban a fan from First Energy Stadium after an investigation found they threw a bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media shared a video from field level of Haslam getting hit...
