Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 18th

Showers are popping up across northern portions of San Luis Obispo County as close out our last Sunday of Summer 2022. As expected much of the energy will continue to stay in our northern areas. Look for showers to gradually push south in to early Monday. rain totals will vary widely some areas of San Luis Obispo County hopefully picking up and inch or more. Unfortunately, the farther south you go, the numbers drop considerably with the South Coast and Ventura County possibly seeing very little or even nothing. Temperatures on Monday will be mostly in the 60's and 70's as a southerly flow keeps us more mild than cool despite the storm clouds.

Looking ahead, our early season and unusually strong storm will continue to roll through the region as we head in to the new work week. Our northern areas of Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo Counties will likely see some decent showers on Monday. In fact, one of our forecast models has it stalling and dropping even more rain with totals possibly over an inch! This is outstanding news for drought concerns and also this will really aid in firefighting efforts across Northern California. Shower chance will linger in to Tuesday and again, best chance will be the farther north you go with many areas south of Point Conception seeing very little or nothing at all. However, one of our forecast models is seeing the system dropping a bit more south and if this happens, the South Coast could see a better chance for measurable rainfall. By mid week, skies will clear and we could even see a decent warming trend as we head toward the first weekend of Fall!

