Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Giants Signing LB Jaylon Smith To PS, Releasing OL KC McDermott

The following is a current list of Giants practice squad players:. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts

Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Don’t blame Joe Woods for the Cleveland Browns defense collapsing

The Cleveland Browns have not acquired talented safeties since Andrew Berry came in. The Cleveland Browns blew their second late lead in as many weeks against the New York Jets, this time resulting in a monumental loss. The same thing nearly happened last week against the Carolina Panthers, in which the defense yet again collapsed to close the game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Vikings need to worry about Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift

These aren't the same old Detroit Lions that are about to motor into U.S. Bank Stadium for what already feels like a critical NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. These cats can play. Minnesota is favored by six points, but the history between the two – especially...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLive.com

Results: MLive readers select their favorite Metro Detroit football stadium

MLive put up a poll last week for the favorite Metro Detroit high school football stadium and the results are in. Over 53 percent of voters selected Northville’s Tom Holzer Football Field. Located between Cooke School and Hillsdale Middle School, Tom Holzer field has been the site of many great game over the years. Fans can park across the street from Baseline Road at Hillsdale Middle School and walk to the stadium without worrying about traffic thanks to a pedestrian bridge.
DETROIT, MI

