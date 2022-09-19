Read full article on original website
Steelers Don't Have a Quarterback Problem
For a second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers are letting their QB be a scapegoat.
What Dan Campbell said about Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow's latest toe injury
Frank Ragnow sat out the Detroit Lions' 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday because of an injury to the same toe that required surgery last season, but Lions coach Dan Campbell said he is not worried about Ragnow's long-term prognosis. "It is (the same toe), but we’re not...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has perfect response when asked about Aidan Hutchinson's breakout game for Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had a historic day in Week 2, recording 3 sacks in the first half against the Commanders. He is just the third rookie to reach 3 sacks in a half as well as the first Lions’ rookie to reach that mark in a game. The Michigan product...
49ers DE Arik Armstead says feel-good Lions lineman regularly calls players N-word
Arik Armstead immediately recognized Lions lineman Dan Skipper despite his previous obscurity.
SB Nation
Dan Campbell using the Lions’ first win to celebrate a practice squad player is incredible
Dan Campbell is fast becoming fans’ most beloved coach in the NFL, regardless of who their favorite team is. He’s walking the almost impossible tightrope of being a players’ coach who uses his NFL experience to treat his squad like peers, while also ensuring they are disciplined and ready to play on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Giants Signing LB Jaylon Smith To PS, Releasing OL KC McDermott
The following is a current list of Giants practice squad players:. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed...
saturdaytradition.com
Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts
Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
Don’t blame Joe Woods for the Cleveland Browns defense collapsing
The Cleveland Browns have not acquired talented safeties since Andrew Berry came in. The Cleveland Browns blew their second late lead in as many weeks against the New York Jets, this time resulting in a monumental loss. The same thing nearly happened last week against the Carolina Panthers, in which the defense yet again collapsed to close the game.
Report: Steelers growing frustrated with Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have started their season 1-1, but the offense has been flat, even before the new year kicked off. It’s been 11 games since the Steelers offense has scored a touchdown in the first quarter.
Yardbarker
Vikings need to worry about Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift
These aren't the same old Detroit Lions that are about to motor into U.S. Bank Stadium for what already feels like a critical NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. These cats can play. Minnesota is favored by six points, but the history between the two – especially...
MLive.com
Hale forfeits Week 5 football game to Rogers City due to low roster numbers
HALE, MI – Citing low numbers of available players, Hale has canceled its home football game scheduled for Friday. The Eagles forfeit the North Star League crossover contest to Rogers City, which is free to pursue another opponent to fill the Week 5 slot if it chooses. “(Our) varsity...
MLive.com
Results: MLive readers select their favorite Metro Detroit football stadium
MLive put up a poll last week for the favorite Metro Detroit high school football stadium and the results are in. Over 53 percent of voters selected Northville’s Tom Holzer Football Field. Located between Cooke School and Hillsdale Middle School, Tom Holzer field has been the site of many great game over the years. Fans can park across the street from Baseline Road at Hillsdale Middle School and walk to the stadium without worrying about traffic thanks to a pedestrian bridge.
