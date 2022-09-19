ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Little People, Big World’: Zach and Tori Roloff Likely Not Leaving the Show Despite Rumors

By Lauren Weiler
 2 days ago

Fans of Little People, Big World keep up with Zach and Tori Roloff. The TLC stars have filmed with the show for years, and they continue to share social media updates regarding their family, housing, and life. Unfortunately, some fans are worried that the couple might leave the show, especially after the strife they experienced during the most recent season. So, are Zach and Tori leaving ?

Rumors circulated that Zach and Tori Roloff may leave ‘Little People, Big World’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LrUvF_0i0parYc00
Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Zach and Tori Roloff are staples on Little People, Big World . Matt and Amy Roloff started the show with all four of their children featured. But, as the show continued, Jeremy, Jacob, and Molly Roloff decided to leave filming behind. Zach is the only child of Matt and Amy who remains on the show full time, and fans are heavily invested in his marriage to Tori and their family.

Some fans suspect Zach and Tori may choose to leave Little People, Big World behind, though. A Reddit user posted an Instagram post showing Tori joined 456 Growth Talent, which prompted some fans to suspect she’s moving on from the show.

“Tori is an avid professional photographer and loves spending time with her kids,” the Instagram post reads. “She is married to @ZRoloff07. Tori is on the show Little People, Big World on @TLC! Grateful to continue to build our relationship with Tori and her family!”

Are they leaving ‘Little People, Big World’? Likely not

With Tori Roloff joining a talent agency, does this mean she and Zach Roloff are leaving Little People, Big World ?

While Tori might want to branch out, it’s highly unlikely the couple plans on leaving the show. Tori posted a photo to her Instagram Stories in August 2022 showing a TLC producer in her home. “There’s a new producer in town!” Tori captioned the post with a smirking emoji. This indicates TLC already started filming a new season of Little People, Big World , and Zach and Tori have involvement.

Many fans also suspect Zach and Tori won’t leave the show behind thanks to the hefty paycheck they receive. The couple’s featured in every episode, and we doubt they’d want to give up on their main source of income now.

With that said, Tori mentioned in the past that she and Zach will move on to something else when the show stops being fun. “I think for us, we enjoy sharing our lives, and for right now our kids get along great with the crew and it’s fun,” she told Entertainment Tonight . “The minute it’s not fun anymore, then you got to come together and be like, all right, what’s our next step?”

Did Zach and Tori buy Roloff Farms?

The most recent season of Little People, Big World features Zach and Tori Roloff disagreeing with Matt Roloff regarding the fate of Roloff Farms . Zach and Tori hoped to buy a portion of the farm property, but they couldn’t come to an agreement. This resulted in Zach and Tori not purchasing any part of Roloff Farms . Instead, they bought a home in Washington.

As of September 2022, Matt still has several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale. While he and Zach’s relationship remained rocky, it seems they were both able to move forward. It’s unclear exactly what Matt plans to do with the farm property if no one buys it.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet's YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Little People, Big World’: Did Jacob Roloff Move to Roloff Farms? His Wife Posted About Moving

Pinnacle man
2d ago

they can't afford to leave the show. I think the show highlights how neither of them have jobs and Zach has always been lazy

23
Dorothy Syvertsen
2d ago

If it wasn't for Matt none of them would have anything.That includes Back stabbing Amy

9
Michelle Martinez
2d ago

of course they wont its about the money

12
