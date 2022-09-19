‘General Hospital’ Actor Michael Blake Kruse Will Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ Cast

Chicago simply won’t go away any time soon. With three Chicago-based shows on NBC set to premiere their ongoing seasons, one show, in particular, is getting some new talent entering its 10th season.

Chicago P.D. follows the 21st District’s police force in its pursuit of perpetrators on the city streets. For the new season, Michael Blake Kruse of General Hospital will join the cast of the police procedural drama.

‘Chicago P.D.’ is Michael Blake Kruse’s second regular stint on TV

Kruse is a relative newcomer to TV, but you may have seen him everywhere. Very athletic and the son of two Marine Corps service members, Kruse graduated from college with a sociology degree from Central College in Pella, Iowa, where he played baseball, notes Soap Hub . He relocated to Los Angeles in 2012 following graduation to pursue acting and to return home (he was born at Camp Pendleton).

Kruse has been in ads for Nike, Coca-Cola, Google, and Apple. He’s also had minor, one-off roles on Grey’s Anatomy , Everything’s Fine, Criminal Minds , and Strange Angel . Then came the movie Dead in the Water , followed by his first regular role on General Hospital as Rory Cabrera, according to IMDb .

Michael Blake Kruse plays a cop on ‘General Hospital’

Perhaps Kruse is onto something. He plays a hunky cop named Rory Cabrera on ABC’s General Hospital. As a rookie officer on the Port City police force, his co-workers give him heck with nicknames like Newbie and By-the-Book.

However, the ladies have mixed reviews. Trina calls him Officer Invisible, and Esme refers to Rory as Officer Six-Pack (as in abs). Kruse has been in 42 episodes since his premier in March 2022. He’s not faking the muscles. Sorry ladies, he’s married and has a baby daughter.

Who is Michael Blake Kruse playing on ‘Chicago P.D.’ for Season 10?

No one has said what role Kruse will be playing on Chicago P.D. If history is any indication, he’ll be a cop, notes One Chicago Center . On Instagram, the actor said, “It’s great to be working in the Midwest again with the incredible cast and crew of Chicago PD . So much to love about this city and show.”

He attended college one state over in Iowa, so Kruse has spent an appreciable amount of time in this part of the country before. The 32-year-old is in the right city for baseball with the Cubs and White Sox (better luck next year for the Cubs, but the White Sox are chasing the playoffs). Fortunately, his favorite team, the L.A. Dodgers, are doing very well for themselves in 2022.

Best of luck to the young man whose career seems to be taking off!

The new season of Chicago P.D. starts Sept. 21, 2022.

