Cal's Max Homa Scores Dramatic Win at Napa with a Chip For Birdie on No. 18

By Jeff Faraudo
 2 days ago

England's Danny Willett then bogeyed the hole, clinching the win for Homa.

Max Homa certainly knows how to kick off the golf season.

The 31-year-old Cal grad chipped in for birdie on the par-5 18th hole before Danny Willett needed three putts to score a bogey, giving Homa his second straight victory at the season-opening Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

“The last three minutes are kind of a blur,” Homa told Golf Week.

“I don’t believe what I just saw,” Golf Channel announcer Terry Gannon said.

Homa, whose win here last season triggered his best season on the PGA tour, was tied for second with Willett entering the final round on Sunday.

The two were alone at the top headed to the 18th hole, with the 34-year-old Brit leading Homa by a stroke.

When Homa chipped in for birdie, Willett still could win by making a 4-foot putt for a birdie of his own. His shot lipped out and rolled 5 feet past the hole, and the 2016 Masters champion couldn’t hole that one, either, clinching the title for Homa.

“That was a wild finish,” Homa said.

Homa wound up with a final-round 68 and a four-day score of 16 under. Willett, who had birdied No. 18 on Friday and Saturday, finished the day at 69 and was 15 under for the tournament.

Homa, whose wife is scheduled to deliver their first child this fall, pocketed a first prize of $1,440,000. He earned a career-best $5.3 million last season. Willett went home with $872,000.

Golfers faced long-awaited, much-needed rain on Sunday, and Homa didn’t seem to mind. Maybe he felt confidence following a victory in and weather at the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm back in May.

“I'm from southern California,” Homa said after Saturday’s third round. “I don't know why I play well in the rain, but I do. So, I'm just going to try and do that again tomorrow.”

The world’s 20th-ranked player did just that. He bogeyed No. 2 then had birdies on 4, 9, 10 and 11. Homa parred 12 through 17 before pulling out one last birdie to win on No. 18.

Willett, who had just one top-10 finish during the 2021-22 season, had birdies on Nos. 1, 4, 8, 10 and 14, along with a bogey on No. 9.

Taylor Montgomery finished third at 13 under after a bogey-free 64 that included eight birdies.

South Korean Byeong Hun An, who spent one season at Cal, tied for fourth at minus-12. He shared the spot with third-round leader Justin Lower, who shot a 73 but had his best career finish. Each of them won $360,000.

Another Cal alum, Brandon Hagy, was part of a seven-way tie for 36th at 6-under after an even-par 72 in the final round. Hagy earned $36,457.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Adam Hagy, USA Today

F ollow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

