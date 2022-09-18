ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno Aces win Pacific Coast League West Division title despite loss to Sacramento River Cats

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ieMg_0i0paKrz00

The Reno Aces lost to Sacramento on Sunday afternoon but still won the the Pacific Coast League West Division Crown and earned their first post-season berth since 2017.

The Sacramento River Cats beat the Aces, 7-4 in Reno's final home game of the year in front of 6,356 fans at Greater Nevada Field on Sunday.

The Reno-Sacramento series, originally scheduled for six games in Reno, saw the first two games canceled due to poor air quality from wildfire smoke, with the next three shifted to the River Cats' ballpark in West Sacramento.

Read more: Does Reno Aces' Mr. Baseball have an entire body, or what?

The sixth game was moved back to Reno for Sunday's finale.

Reno (77-62) picked up its ticket to the postseason by claiming the franchise’s fifth division title in its 13th season, thanks in part to a 19-9 Las Vegas Aviators loss to the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKvNC_0i0paKrz00

In Sunday's game, Seth Beer had three hits, including an RBI double in the eighth, one of the team’s five doubles on the day. He scored later in the inning on Dominic Canzone’s two-base hit. Jose Herrera and Camden Duzenack added multi-hit games in the loss.

Brandon Pfaadt (4-1) took the loss after the right-hander allowed two earned runs on nine hits and one walk, while striking out six batters over six innings on the mound.        Reno's Dominic Fletcher was 1-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

The Aces travel to Las Vegas to face the Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, in a six-game road series starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

Reno will return home for a final three-game slate against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beginning Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:05 p.m.

The Aces will face the winner of the PCL East Division in a one-game playoff for the PCL championship on Friday, Sept. 30 at Las Vegas Ballpark, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

In the PCL championship, the Reno Aces will face either El Paso (80-61) or Oklahoma City (79-62), from the PCL East.

That  winner will play the International League champion in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 2 for the Triple-A championship.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno Aces win Pacific Coast League West Division title despite loss to Sacramento River Cats

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
mcindependentnews.com

New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
Fast Casual

Fat Brands signs 6-unit deal for Sacramento

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and Buffalo's Express, will open six franchised locations in the Sacramento area in partnership with franchisee Raj Pooni. The co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express locations will open over the next six years with the first location coming by the end of 2023, according to a press release.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Reno, NV
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
West Sacramento, CA
City
Reno, NV
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Record-Courier

Genoa courses on market for $14 million

The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
GENOA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Beer
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
RENO, NV
ABC10

Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

See where Roseville region’s new college campus and master planned community is being built

2,200-acre project rebranded from Placer Ranch to Placer One. Roseville, Calif. – Taylor Builders announced plans to break ground at the beginning of October 2022 on a flagship project in Placer County named Placer One. The 2,200-acre approved master plan community, previously known as Placer Ranch, is a unique partnership between Placer County, California State University, Sacramento, Sierra College, and Taylor Builders.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International League#Seattle Mariners#The Sacramento River Cats#The River Cats#Reno Aces#The Tacoma Rainiers#Rbi#Aviators
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic

In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sierra Sun

History: Floriston Paper Mill

In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC10

Amador High varsity football team suspended due to chat thread

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The varsity football team at Amador High School has been suspended until "further notice" after officials became aware of a chat thread. In a message to parents, the Amador County Unified School District (ACUSD) said three staff members were also put on administrative leave pending an investigation. The circumstances and details surrounding the chat thread and suspensions aren't clear and weren't detailed in the message to parents.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

1K+
Followers
395
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy