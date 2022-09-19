ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31: What Time Does It Air on Disney+ in 2022?

By Rachel Hunt
 3 days ago

ABC’s long-running reality TV competition, Dancing with the Stars , has a lot of changes coming for season 31 in 2022. Not only is it on an entirely new channel — Disney+ — it’s not on network television at all. Plus, there’s a brand new co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro, alongside Tyra Banks. Take a look at all of the Dancing with the Stars Season 31 updates, including the date and time of the premiere and the stellar cast of stars and pros you can expect to see.

What time is ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 on in 2022?

Thankfully, one thing remains the same for Dancing with the Stars Season 31 in 2022, the time — 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. The season premiere airs live on Sept. 19, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. The only way to watch the competition is with a Disney+ subscription or free trial. The app is available on mobile devices, web browsers, game consoles, smart TVs, and many other devices.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast for 2022 is spicy

There’s a lot to look forward to for Dancing with the Stars Season 31, including the return of cast member, professional dancer, and two-time mirrorball winner Mark Ballas . For his first time back to the show in five years, Ballas partners with viral TikTok dancer Charli D’Amelio. At only 18, she’s one of the youngest stars to compete , but that doesn’t mean you can count her out.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 | Disney+

D’Amelio is the first person to hit 100 million followers on TikTok and has a net worth of $20 million. Plus, she’s been dancing since the age of three. Her mom, Heidi D’Amelio, also joins the show, dancing with pro Artem Chigvintsev. The mother-daughter duo promises to bring the “smack talk.”

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino also spices up DWTS Season 31 as the third cast member to compete for the mirrorball. Although his co stars, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, didn’t progress very far, Guadagnino has skills the others didn’t. Mainly his stripper dances might give him the edge in ballroom dancing — he already has a rhythm and knows how to follow the beat. Vinny will be performing with Koko Iwasaki.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 complete cast list:

  • Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette — Val Chmerkovskiy
  • Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Pasha Pashkov
  • Shangela, RuPaul’s Drag Race — Gleb Savchenko
  • Actor Selma Blair — Sasha Farber
  • Trevor Donovan, Beverly Hills 90210 — Emma Slater
  • Daniel Durant, CODA — Britt Stewart
  • Jason Lewis, Sex and the City — Peta Murgatroyd
  • Cheryl Ladd, Charlie’s Angels — Louis van Amstel
  • Country singer Jessie James Decker — Alan Bersten
  • Bodybuilder Joseph Baena — Season 30 Champion Daniella Karagach
  • Sam Champion, Good Morning America — Cheryl Burke
  • Vinny Guadagnino — KoKo Iwasaki
  • Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’A’melio, The D’Amelio Show — Mark Ballas and Artem Chigvintsev, respectively

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 debuts on Disney+ on Sept. 19, 2022.

