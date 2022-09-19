ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What We Hope for During the New Seasons of ‘NCIS,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ and More of Our Favorite Shows

By Sheiresa Ngo
 3 days ago

The new seasons of NCIS , Chicago Fire , and more of our favorite television shows are here. There are storylines that haven’t been resolved yet and we can’t wait to see what happens. Here’s what we’re hoping will take place during the new TV seasons .

‘NCIS’: Jimmy Palmer and Agent Knight will move forward with their relationship

Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen | Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images

After Torres and Bishop’s relationship ended, we got to see another relationship blossom. Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight were almost instantly drawn to each other. Toward the end of season 19, we saw them getting closer and eventually admitting they like each other.

Although they’re fond of each other, Knight was slow to start a relationship with Jimmy. Initially, she was concerned that a romance would get in the way of their friendship. However, Knight later let Jimmy know she would be open to exploring a relationship.

So far, it’s not clear how far the couple will go or if they will last. NCIS Executive Producer Steven D. Binder tells TV Line they’re still deciding which direction the couple will go.

“By getting together sooner, they can break up sooner and then we can be in that space, or they can be together,” says Binder. “We just didn’t want to slow walk the part that we’ve slow walked before because that enables us to get to places that we haven’t done before. We want to actually follow this journey a little more.”

‘Chicago Fire’: Brett and Casey will stay together

It would be nice to see Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey stay together. Sylvie Brett says Chicago is her home. She is established at her job and she’s happy working at Firehouse 51. She let Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) know she’s not ready to uproot her life. “You’ve made a beautiful life for yourself in Oregon, Matt. But it’s your life, not mine. My 51 family is here. My work is here.” says Brett.

Brett isn’t sure how much longer she and Casey can survive as a long-distance couple. During Severide and Stella’s wedding, he says he’s not sure about their future, but he was with her in that moment. Hopefully, this wasn’t his way of breaking things off.

‘The Good Doctor’: Sean and Lea will stay together

The Good Doctor Season 5 ended with Shaun and Lea ’s wedding. It was a festive moment. (Unfortunately, that moment was overshadowed by Lim being stabbed and left for dead.) It was nice to see their love story get a happy ending.

It took a long time for Shaun and Lea to get to this point. There was a time when it looked like they might end their relationship. At one point during season 5, Lea tried to improve Shaun’s patient satisfaction scores. She did this by deleting some of the surveys.

When Shaun discovered what Lea did, he was so upset that he told Lea he couldn’t marry her. Thankfully, they worked things out and continued their relationship. Shaun and Lea seemed happy after exchanging vows. Hopefully their marriage stands the test of time.

