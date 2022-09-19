ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Was Originally Recruited for ‘The Amazing Race’

By Sarah Little
 3 days ago

As Big Brother fans know, some houseguests are recruits, meaning that a CBS representative reached out to them about starring in the show. Of course, some players are picked from the many audition tapes producers receive, but that wasn’t the case for Taylor Hale in Big Brother 24 . A recruiter contacted her; however, they weren’t initially interested in her being on Big Brother .

Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Taylor made the final three in ‘Big Brother 24’

Big Brother 24 was drowning in controversy at the beginning of the season, and Taylor was at the center of it all. The other 15 houseguests started targeting her during the first week, and their hatred for her was seemingly rooted in racism, sexism, and colorism.

But due to Paloma Aguilar’s self-eviction, Taylor stayed. And despite sitting on the block on eviction night five times throughout the season, she survived. Taylor won two Head of Household competitions, was a part of a seven-person majority alliance, and has the best social game in the house. Big Brother fans joke about Taylor’s karma striking down those who have wronged her, which could not be more accurate.

Now, Taylor has won the final four HOH, securing her spot in the final three with a clear path to the end. And there’s a huge possibility that Taylor could win Big Brother 24 . She undoubtedly has one of the best stories in the history of Big Brother .

Taylor revealed she was supposed to be on ‘The Amazing Race’, not ‘Big Brother 24’

Following her Big Brother 24 Week 11 HOH win, Taylor celebrated with Brittany Hoopes on the live feeds. And Taylor reflected on how far she had come in the game.

“Literally, a [direct message] about The Amazing Race . I said, ‘No, but I watched Big Brother last season. Let’s talk,'” she explained. “And my friend was joking around with me, was like, ‘Yeah, everything’s going to be great until you’re the first one out of the house … the first one evicted.’ I was like, ‘Why the f*** would you say that to me?’ Cut to [final three].”

CBS originally contacted Taylor about joining the cast of The Amazing Race . However, after watching the Cookout on Big Brother 23 , she was more interested in Big Brother . And now, Taylor has made it to finale night.

2 ‘Big Brother’ alumni are competing in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

Taylor has discussed doing The Amazing Race with Joseph Abdin following Big Brother 24 . Her showmance with Monte Taylor may put a wrench in that plan. However, it wouldn’t be the first time Big Brother alums have raced around the world.

Rachel Reilly and Brendan Villegas, Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf (who won their season), and more have all appeared in The Amazing Race . And now, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss will join the list of Big Brother veterans who have competed in The Amazing Race .

The Big Brother 23 duo will appear in The Amazing Race Season 34, where they will go against 11 other teams.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. And The Amazing Race Season 34 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

